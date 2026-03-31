Opinion

SHAW: ‘Equity’ is no excuse for historical revisionism at Saskatchewan's most important Heritage site

When Parks Canada strips homesteading from the Motherwell Homestead, it doesn't diversify our past — it amputates it.
Motherwell National Historic Site
Motherwell National Historic SiteCourtesy Parks Canada
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Saskatchewan
Parks Canada
Opinion
Opinion Column
Revisionism
Motherwell National Historic Site

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