Opinion

SHAW: Liberals spent decades eroding identity — now Carney plays the ‘patriot’ role

Nostalgia for national heroes like Sir Isaac Brock clashes with a legacy shaped by Pierre Trudeau and Justin Trudeau — can rhetoric replace responsibility?
Prime Minister Mark Carney
Prime Minister Mark Carney Screenshot:CPAC
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Mark Carney
Opinion
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