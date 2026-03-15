Opinion

SHAW: Mass immigration is threatening democracy — but it's not too late to save it

From enclave politics to elite lobby groups, Canada’s immigration crisis raises a pressing question: who really speaks for Canadians anymore?
Illegal immigrants
Illegal immigrants Image courtesy of CBC
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Mass Immigration
Shaw
Opinion
Opinion Column
Dominion Society of Canada
Remigration

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