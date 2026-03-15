SHAW: Mass immigration is threatening democracy — but it's not too late to save it

Established in July of last year, the Dominion Society — headed by former People's Party of Canada director Daniel Tyrie — has made a noticeable splash in Canadian politics. The Dominion Society’s chief concern is mass immigration and its consequences. In their polemic against the policies of mass immigration, the Dominion Society says that the Canadian elite has manufactured a fictitious “mass immigration consensus,” and that this has been utilized to justify continued increases in the number of newcomers into Canada.Polling demonstrates that no such consensus exists, and in reality, a large majority of Canadians are directly opposed to immigration. A Leger Marketing poll conducted between February and March of this year found that 65% of Canadians want increased provincial control over immigration decisions, while roughly 70% support ending access to social services for permanent residents. If such a strong mandate for immigration restrictions exists, why has the status quo gone largely uncontested for the past forty years?I would posit that one major factor is the erosion of our democracy as a barometer for the actual will of the Canadian electorate. Parliament has drifted away from representing the commons, instead becoming increasingly responsive to lobbies and special-interest groups. One such group is the Century Initiative — a registered charity co-founded by Mark Wiseman, who later served as an adviser to Justin Trudeau’s Advisory Council on Economic Growth. This council would go on to request increases in immigration and fuel the government’s push for more newcomers. Which is logical, considering the Century Initiative’s stated goal is quite the opposite of the Dominion Society’s. Their goal is to have one hundred million Canadians by the year 2100, not through promotion of domestic birth rates, but through the importation of new people.Thus far, the discussion has been largely political. But the practical consequences of mass immigration deserve equal attention..One visible consequence — already evident in parts of Canada — is the emergence of ethnic enclaves and the importation of foreign conflicts. In cities such as Brampton, political and ethnic conflicts from abroad have increasingly appeared on Canadian streets. In 2022, during a Khalistan independence referendum, we saw a heated brawl between Indian and Khalistani nationalists happening on the streets of Canada. This is not isolated to the East, even in Calgary, more than 150 Eritreans were involved in a street brawl tied to overseas political tensions.When I see these things, I am reminded of a quote by the first Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Kuan Yew, who said, “In multiracial societies, you don’t vote in accordance with your economic interests and social interests, you vote in accordance with race and religion.” By opening the floodgates to anyone and everyone who desires to live in Canada, the Canadian government has cultivated a perfect example of the phenomenon Lee Kuan Yew described. Now, we are seeing politicians on both sides of the aisle pander to these ethnic enclaves.Every week, it seems, both Liberal and Conservative politicians appear at another niche cultural festival, eager to signal their affinity with particular communities. We are seeing fewer and fewer debates in the House of Commons regarding genuine policy, increasingly the debates are regarding who is the most kind to immigrants and who cares more for diversity.This leaves the Canadian people without a voice. Democracy, by definition, is the rule of the people. Yet, the people have been consistently pushed aside for the rule of the elite, who — using their lobbies — form an echo chamber of self-assurance that mass immigration is the consensus, and that Canada desperately needs to be “enriched” by further importation of so-called “new Canadians,” or as Member of Parliament Steven MacKinnon put it, “temporary Canadians.”.We cannot be governed according to the will of temporary Canadians, for there is no such thing. A nation is not a temporary project. So how do we remedy this crisis? Well, the Dominion Society provides us with a potential answer: remigration. Initially popularized by European critics of mass immigration.Remigration’s premise is simple: ending mass immigration is not sufficient; it must also be reversed. To quote the Dominion Society’s website, they characterize remigration as “a nation’s natural survival instinct in response to unprecedented mass immigration.” This reversal of immigration trends takes the form of incentivized repatriation, reform to immigration and asylum law, alongside inquiries into organizations like the Century Initiative that have allowed this crisis to emerge.Assuming Lee Kuan Yew is correct, who are Canadians supposed to vote for to represent our interests? This is why remigration is so important, it is an exercise of Canada’s right to self-determination. It is a reassertion of our voice. To maintain the longevity of our nation, to ensure the continued efficacy of our democracy, remigration is not only a “natural instinct” but a logical, necessary response to the pressures we are facing.