Opinion

SHAW: The quiet takeover — how centralization is erasing rural identity

As decision-making shifts to distant bureaucracies, rural communities lose control over their institutions, culture, and way of life.
Highway 2 in Manitoba
Highway 2 in ManitobaMasterhatch Wikimedia Commons
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Urban
Rural
Opinion
Opinion Column
Centralization

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