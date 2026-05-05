Opinion

SHAW: You can’t have a strong nation without hard work

From fading industries to outsourced production, the erosion of hard work is reshaping Canada’s identity and its global reputation.
Mine inspectors at work in BC. The province has vast metal mining potential in the Interior and Northwest regions
Mine inspectors at work in BC. The province has vast metal mining potential in the Interior and Northwest regionsBC government photo
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Hard Work
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Outsourcing
Opinion Column
Canadian identity
fading industries
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