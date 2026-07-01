Opinion

SIBLEY: Canada didn't just lose Dominion Day — it lost part of its identity

The 1982 renaming of Dominion Day wasn't a democratic triumph — it was a five-minute procedural manoeuvre that erased a key symbol of Canada's national identity.
House of Commons
House of Commons Tony Webster/Canadian Art
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canada
Canada Day
Opinion
Canadian History
Opinion Column
Dominion Day
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news