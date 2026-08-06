Opinion

SIBLEY: Mass migration is changing Europe — and reviving a novel the Establishment tried to bury

Jean Raspail's controversial dystopian classic is once again fueling debate over borders, assimilation, and whether Western leaders underestimated the consequences of large-scale immigration.
Tens of thousands of Moroccan migrants, all seemingly young men, pour across the border into the Spanish exclave of Ceuta
Tens of thousands of Moroccan migrants, all seemingly young men, pour across the border into the Spanish exclave of CeutaScreengrab from @RadioGenoa
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Italy
Giorgia Meloni
Spain
Alternative For Germany
Opinion
Alice Weidel
Socialist
Opinion Column
morocco
Ceuta
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Western Standard
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