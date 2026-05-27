Opinion

SIBLEY: Moral panic and ‘unmarked graves’ at indigenous residential schools

The unmarked graves controversy shows how moral panic, media amplification, and institutional cowardice can corrode a nation’s trust in its leaders.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a cemetery near a residential school holding a teddy bear
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a cemetery near a residential school holding a teddy bearWestern Standard Canva
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Kamloops Indian Residential School
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