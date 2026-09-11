Opinion

SIBLEY: Remembering the falling man — the unheeded warning of 9/11

Twenty-five years after 9/11, Western elites are still paralyzed by self-loathing and denial while global jihadism continues to expand.
Falling Man
Falling ManImage courtesy of ChatGPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Opinion
Terrorist Attack
Opinion Column
Jihad
9/11
September 11
Falling Man
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news