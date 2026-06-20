Opinion

SIMPER: Four extensions, six years, and still no answer — Ottawa’s gun grab is failing by its own logic

Four extensions, $800 million spent, and no end in sight. If prohibited firearms were truly an urgent public safety threat, why has the federal government allowed owners to keep them for seven years?
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