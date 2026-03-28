Opinion

SIMS: Alberta government hiking taxes on Albertans

Rural Albertans hit hardest as UCP quietly raises hotel, rental car, and education property taxes instead of trimming bureaucracy.
Pay your tax now
Pay your tax nowImage courtesy of Unsplash
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Alberta
Canadian Taxpayers Federation
Taxes
Hotels
Opinion
Opinion Column
education property tax
Rental Cars

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