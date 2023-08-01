CTF says vote needed on Commonwealth Games

The potential cost for a joint Calgary-Edmonton bid for the 2030 Commonwealth has yet to be determined. Whatever that cost may be, writes Alberta CTF Director Kris Sims, the taxpayers need to be asked in a referendum.

 Western Standard Photo

Taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to host a twelve-day table tennis tournament.

But if Alberta hosts the Commonwealth Games in 2030, that’s exactly what will happen.

(2) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

A big fat NO would be my vote, all these stupid games do is enrich the already wealthy, inconvenience residents for weeks on end, as they block lanes and roads for “dignitaries” to freely travel, and when they all

Pack up and leave with there I’ll gotten gains, the residents are stuck with the bills and the clean up. The one good thing is, they swoop in and chase all the homeless, drug addicts and tent cities out of the way, you know, we are supposed to tolerant and compassionate, but when these events take place that tolerance and compassion is put on hold.

guest399
guest399

I agree. This kind thing should be put in front of the voters. The NDP did it for the proposed Olympic bid in Calgary a few years ago. C'mon UCP. You say you want to represent the people? Here's your chance.

