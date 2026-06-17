Opinion

OLDCORN / SIMS: Albertans need a fuel tax cut – not a $100 rebate cheque

Oil prices have triggered Alberta's fuel tax relief rules, yet motorists continue paying full price at the pump while the government issues rebate cheques.
Gas Pump
Gas PumpImage courtesy of CTF
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Alberta
Danielle Smith
Gas Tax
Albertans
Opinion
Opinion Column
Gas Tax Cuts
gas rebate
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