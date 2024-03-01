SIMS: Budget is balanced, but Albertans still need their income-tax cut

The Government of Alberta is to replace the land titles tax with a new Land Titles Registration Fee, also known as a land transfer tax. A home valued at $450,000 will now have a $955 land transfer tax cost. The province is planning on taking in about $45 million from home sales this fiscal year, 2024-25 and $91 million next year. This is not a tax break, writes Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation Image courtesy of Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash