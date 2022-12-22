Shandro and smith bill3

Taking a firm stand against federal firearms seizure... Alberta Premier Danielle Smith nd Minister of Justice Tyler Shandro.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Premier Danielle Smith is making the right move by trying to shield thousands of Alberta firearms owners from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wasteful gun grab.

Analysts are warning that the last minute expansion of the federal government’s Bill C-21 to include thousands of commonly-owned long guns will cost taxpayers a billion dollars, while history teaches us this gun grab will be a huge waste of money.

Kris Sims

Kris Sims

Tags

Recommended for you

(9) comments

heavymetal101
heavymetal101

Who was the Prime minister when the mounties broke into homes during the 2013 high river flood looking for "illegal guns" ?

Report Add Reply
heavymetal101
heavymetal101

FreeAlberta I know because I read the bills..when toews was justice minister. Go anead and read the bills ty

Report Add Reply
Vince_403
Vince_403

A Defense Lawyer who posts on Youtube and who is also knowledgeable with legal firearms requirements has indicated the Alberta letter to Trudeau means nothing. Court cases are charged under the Criminal Code and not under the Firearms Act. The Provinces have always been had the jurisdiction of charges under the Criminal Code except in drug offences so Alberta is taking nothing back. On the matter of drug offences the SCoC have already ruled that drug offences under the Criminal Code are to remain under the Federal jurisdiction.

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

This all sounds fine. But, when will someone tell me that I can once again legally take my recently "banned" firearm to the range to use it again?

And, when will gun shops be able to sell handguns again?

Report Add Reply
SuperBaba
SuperBaba

It takes a lot of money and effort to disarm the entire population of Canada.

Report Add Reply
heavymetal101
heavymetal101

I see where this is going. Make a bunch of law abiding citizens into "criminals". Jail is out of the question, but large fines, Seizing of bank accounts/property etc. Obey or suffer. and if anyone thinks this is a "Liberal thing, much was passed through the Harper omnibus bills.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Really? Give us a list of all the seizure bills passes by the Harper government, exactly what part of the firearms act now in place did the Harper government enact? I happen to remember that it was the Harper government that canceled the registry, which today was visionary, otherwise todays government would

Know exactly who owns what and would therefore save the government time when they kick in your door to take

Your

Legally owned property.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

The RCMP knows exactly where all the previously registered guns are, as witnessed at the High River flood, where they literally kicked in doors to seize those guns. Under Brenda Luki, I have no doubt they still have an illegal copy of the long gun registry. Even 10 years ago if you wanted a PAL, you pretty much donated all your personal information to the federal government. The fines, and possible jail sentences, are way less if you never had a legal gun of any kind.

Report Add Reply
mcumming
mcumming

Good for Premier Danielle Smith.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.