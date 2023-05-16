Danielle Smith

The Alberta United Conservative Party has committed to the 'No Tax Hike Guarantee,' saying there will be no increase in personal or business taxes if re-elected. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

The United Conservative Party promise to shield Albertans from future tax hikes is a game changer for working people and entrepreneurs.

The UCP is pledging to add personal income tax and business tax hikes to Taxpayer Protection Act.

