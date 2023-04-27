Calgary Flames Crowd

Calgary Flames crowd before game 5 in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

 Photo by Rob Ward

Millionaires in the National Hockey League should not be hitting up taxpayers to build their rinks.

Let’s be clear: Hockey is awesome. Whether you’re cheering for the Oilers or the Flames here in Alberta, we’re united in our love of the game. Even if you’re still carrying a torch for some team named after foliage that grows east of Winnipeg, that’s OK, too — you do you.

comments

guest399
guest399

There is no way a single penny of tax money should be used to prop up an entertainment business. And pretending this is about public "infrastructure" is dishonest. It's about the taxpayer buying a place of business for a group of very wealthy people. If the billionaires who own entertainment businesses want corporate infrastructure, they can buy it for themselves. When Smith pays for it, she is acting like a dishonest crony socialist, worse than the NDP actually. In fact, she is behaving almost exactly like a Federal liberal, complete with the hypocrisy and massive booondoggles that favour her cronies at the expense of everyone else.

Report
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Do I need to prove you wrong again? The bulk of the provinces end of this deal is for infrastructure and demolition, what aren’t you getting about this?

Report
free the west
free the west

The public purse pays for a lot of things, A lot of them useless. A city of 1.6 million needs a viable arena. Lets move on to real issues.

Report
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I agree, tax dollars should not go to professional sports teams, but they do, they go to football teams, and they go to hockey teams. If not in Calgary or Edmonton, it will be somewhere else. Precedent was set when governments bellied up to the bar and helped build an arena in Edmonton, taxpayers also built Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. But we have to remember, infrastructure must be built, and if we can help get arenas and stadiums built, by building the infrastructure needed, then why not? It will need to be done anyways, roads, sewers water and so on. Look, I’m as conservative as you will find, not a hockey fan nor a CFL fan, will most likely never step foot in the Edmonton arena or the new Calgary arena, but we need to get these things done, if we don’t, another city will, and then you have, well, Winnipeg, or Quebec City, sure those cities survived, but they are missing much of the things pro sports brings, jobs, charity work done by teams and players, the excitement generated around a Stanley cup run, or a grey cup party. And over time this money is returned to the city by visits to restaurants, hotels, shoppping and such. This isn’t about 18,000 people attending a hockey game, this about much much more.

Report
Freedom fan
Freedom fan

Maybe there should be a catch attached to the money the province is giving. That the ticket prices need to be capped so people can afford to take a family to a NHL game in our province. If our tax dollars are going to be used, then Albertans should get tickets at a discounted price.

Report
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Unfortunately I don’t get a discount on a house I buy, after all the taxpayer paid for the infrastructure for houses, but people pay full price, I paid for the infrastructure that the gas station uses, don’t get a discount on my gas, taxpayers pay for a lot of things we don’t get discounts for. In this case the money will be returned over time through taxes, both business and personal.

Report
Freedom fan
Freedom fan

Exactly Provincial Tax dollars are not for NHL arenas. It is not the fault of taxpayers the deadbeat mayor of Calgary ruined the first agreement. With her green Bull#$%^ adding to the cost of the build. Yes, some will argue that it is for infrastructure around the site. That is the Calgary Flame owners' group and the city of Calgary's responsibility not the provinces. Calgary should get the same deal Edmonton got. Katz and city of Edmonton had to pony up all the funds. This doesn't benefit the province only the Flames and city of Calgary. Provincial tax dollars are only for provincial infrastructure like, Highways, Hospitals and Schools are just some examples.

Provincial tax dollars are not used in any other private developments. If the flames ownersand the city want this bad enough, they will fund it themselves and/or find private investor to fund it..

Report

