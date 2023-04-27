Millionaires in the National Hockey League should not be hitting up taxpayers to build their rinks.
Let’s be clear: Hockey is awesome. Whether you’re cheering for the Oilers or the Flames here in Alberta, we’re united in our love of the game. Even if you’re still carrying a torch for some team named after foliage that grows east of Winnipeg, that’s OK, too — you do you.
But don’t screw over taxpayers and leave us with the bill to build these teams new arenas.
The City of Calgary laced up its skates along with the Government of Alberta to put taxpayers on the line to pay for building a new mega sports complex in Calgary.
The catch? It is going to include the huge new NHL arena where the Calgary Flames will play.
The details are, well, detailed.
The City of Calgary is spending $537 million to build the NHL hockey rink while the provincial government is kicking in $330 million for the transit system and bridges around the area and for a smaller amateur sport arena next to the bigger professional one.
This is a crafty way to justify spending hundreds of millions of taxpayers’ dollars on an NHL rink.
It’s the taxpayers in the City of Calgary who will be on the biggest hook because they’re the ones building the hockey rink for the millionaires on skates and kicking back in the owner’s box.
The provincial government, also known as taxpayers who are working hard from Medicine Hat to La Crête, will just be paying for the infrastructure around said rink.
Nothing to see here?
Who doesn’t like shiny bus stops and new bridges? What about the baby hockey rink nestled next to the big momma NHL rink? Don’t you want to support amateur sports? Won’t someone please think of the children?
Clever.
This is like one of your kids saying they should be allowed to eat an entire chocolate cake because their brother is eating some broccoli, too.
Nice try. And they’re clearly in cahoots for the cake.
If that area of Calgary does indeed need an amateur sports facility and some new transit stations and an underpass, that’s the broccoli.
We can have that broccoli conversation separate from the bargaining for chocolate cake.
And this cake is huge. Big enough to put you into a diabetic coma.
The price tag for Calgary taxpayers to build this NHL rink has somehow already nearly doubled in four years.
In 2019, the City of Calgary agreed to split the cost of building a rink with the Flames owners, spending about $275 million each.
That price tag later ballooned to a split cost of $608 million before the deal was finally scrapped.
The city bailed on this plan last time around, after spending millions in taxpayers’ money thinking about doing it.
Now, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek is putting city taxpayers on the line for $537 million.
It’s never a good idea for taxpayers to bankroll the construction of arenas and stadiums for major league sports teams.
This is a form of corporate welfare that plays on our heartstrings because so many of us love hockey.
It was a bad idea for the City of Edmonton to make its taxpayers pony up more than $312 million for the new rink for the Oilers to play in. Now the mayor of Edmonton is sniffing around the provincial government for more money after the Calgary deal. See how this escalates?
It was a bad idea when Quebec was thinking about spending taxpayers’ money on a new baseball diamond in Montreal, as much as people miss the Expos.
Taxpayers need governments of all levels to be prudent with their money so that there’s enough of it to pay for critically important things without going into debt or raising taxes.
It’s wrong for teams in one of the most successful sports leagues on the planet to stick Alberta’s small business owners, truck drivers and farmers with their arena construction costs.
Kris Sims is the Alberta director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
There is no way a single penny of tax money should be used to prop up an entertainment business. And pretending this is about public "infrastructure" is dishonest. It's about the taxpayer buying a place of business for a group of very wealthy people. If the billionaires who own entertainment businesses want corporate infrastructure, they can buy it for themselves. When Smith pays for it, she is acting like a dishonest crony socialist, worse than the NDP actually. In fact, she is behaving almost exactly like a Federal liberal, complete with the hypocrisy and massive booondoggles that favour her cronies at the expense of everyone else.
Do I need to prove you wrong again? The bulk of the provinces end of this deal is for infrastructure and demolition, what aren’t you getting about this?
The public purse pays for a lot of things, A lot of them useless. A city of 1.6 million needs a viable arena. Lets move on to real issues.
I agree, tax dollars should not go to professional sports teams, but they do, they go to football teams, and they go to hockey teams. If not in Calgary or Edmonton, it will be somewhere else. Precedent was set when governments bellied up to the bar and helped build an arena in Edmonton, taxpayers also built Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. But we have to remember, infrastructure must be built, and if we can help get arenas and stadiums built, by building the infrastructure needed, then why not? It will need to be done anyways, roads, sewers water and so on. Look, I’m as conservative as you will find, not a hockey fan nor a CFL fan, will most likely never step foot in the Edmonton arena or the new Calgary arena, but we need to get these things done, if we don’t, another city will, and then you have, well, Winnipeg, or Quebec City, sure those cities survived, but they are missing much of the things pro sports brings, jobs, charity work done by teams and players, the excitement generated around a Stanley cup run, or a grey cup party. And over time this money is returned to the city by visits to restaurants, hotels, shoppping and such. This isn’t about 18,000 people attending a hockey game, this about much much more.
Maybe there should be a catch attached to the money the province is giving. That the ticket prices need to be capped so people can afford to take a family to a NHL game in our province. If our tax dollars are going to be used, then Albertans should get tickets at a discounted price.
Unfortunately I don’t get a discount on a house I buy, after all the taxpayer paid for the infrastructure for houses, but people pay full price, I paid for the infrastructure that the gas station uses, don’t get a discount on my gas, taxpayers pay for a lot of things we don’t get discounts for. In this case the money will be returned over time through taxes, both business and personal.
Exactly Provincial Tax dollars are not for NHL arenas. It is not the fault of taxpayers the deadbeat mayor of Calgary ruined the first agreement. With her green Bull#$%^ adding to the cost of the build. Yes, some will argue that it is for infrastructure around the site. That is the Calgary Flame owners' group and the city of Calgary's responsibility not the provinces. Calgary should get the same deal Edmonton got. Katz and city of Edmonton had to pony up all the funds. This doesn't benefit the province only the Flames and city of Calgary. Provincial tax dollars are only for provincial infrastructure like, Highways, Hospitals and Schools are just some examples.
Provincial tax dollars are not used in any other private developments. If the flames ownersand the city want this bad enough, they will fund it themselves and/or find private investor to fund it..
