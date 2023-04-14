Newsroom circa 1900

The newsroom... circa 1900. Freedom and democracy cannot flourish without a free press. In Canada today, the Trudeau subsidises the media. Writer Kris Sims points out the moral hazard involved when it does that. For the record, the Western Standard qualifies for government subsidy, but has never — and will never — accept it.

Journalists shouldn’t worry about losing their paycheques when they report on the government. That worry is the consequence of government funding the media, creating a dependence that can ultimately throttle criticism.

The Trudeau government has poured $595 million into its media bail-out program, which funds media organizations using a cluster of tax credits and subsidies.

When Nova Scotia newspaper publisher (and future Father of Confederation) Joseph Howe was prosecuted for criticizing the provincial government in 1834, he rested his defence on truth. And, while he was guilty under the law, the jury would not convict him. Will all journalists be so courageous however, when their wages are paid in part by the governments upon which they report?

Boris Hall
Our MSM legacy media in Canada is now not much different than the 1930s media in Germany under then propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels

The destruction of this country and its institutions under the child psychopath Trudeau is hard to fathom

Did anyone ever think the institutions of Canada were as weak as they turned out to be ?

Unbelievable

