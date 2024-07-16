SLOBODIAN: 14-year-old disabled, autistic trans child being promoted as highlight of Burnaby Pride day

Nova Tropica, a 14-year-old disabled, autistic trans child, is among the lineup of drag performances Burnaby Pride says and attendees should “get ready to be dazzled by” on July 20.There are many other child drag performers being “pimped” by their parents to choose from — including Charlotte Couture, 14; Melodollie, believed to be 14, and Bracken, 17, performing since she was 10 years old. But Nova Tropica is hailed as the “Drag King.” Count on wild applause, hoots and cheers for this child who performs sexualized acts in scanty outfits — sometimes with only strips of tape covering her chest — for tips in licensed Vancouver bars under that stage name. “Nova Tropica (he/it) is a chaotic creature, and certified silly guy. He’s a transmasc nonbinary youth, disabled drag king with over 10 years of dance training who uses his drag as therapy,” reads the Burnaby Pride promo.This girl being transitioned to a boy is also deeply troubled and tormented.“Really hoping my meds will keep me stable lol Really don’t want to end up in the psych ward again … Or in a psychotic episode,” she posted on her now private Instagram account August 3, 2023.“Wow the mental health really isn’t healthing today, might just chug a monster, take my meds n hope for the best lol” — July 15, 2023.“I’m the demon boy of your nightmares … The raccoon to your trash can … I am everything Lucifer wanted me to be,” she once posted on Instagram..Who cares about her mental anguish. Haul the drag kid on stage to "entertain" adults and impressionable children — victims being programmed — in that Burnaby BC audience! Maybe the raunchier the performance, like when she spreads her legs and wears mesh, chaps, and collars in bars, the better for these morons. The Western Standard reached out to the City of Burnaby. No response.This child’s plight was exposed in an April 25 column I wrote. A second May 3 column revealed a shocking, disinterested response from Vancouver police. BC’s children’s ministry and Conservative party leader John Rustad promised to investigate the matter. Maybe they did, maybe they didn’t. Everyone went eerily silent. Calls and emails to them and bars Nova Tropica performed in received no response.A member of Vancouver’s transgender community who contacted the Western Standard helps us understands why. This freakish exploitation of children is pervasive. Minors are cruelly being programed and used as pawns to promote out-of-control activism. The exploitation hasn’t been hidden. It is promoted on posters for adult venues, in videos on YouTube, X and Instagram. The videos, performances and photos in plain sight are disturbing. He didn’t know if Nova Tropica still performs in bars because since attention was drawn to her, the “Vancouver drag scene is now trying to cover up all of this.”“But if I had to guess this child is still probably preforming in bars/pubs since the city of Burnaby just hired this kid to perform for their Pride on July 20.”.Nova Tropica isn’t the only minor being exploited, primarily by her self-pitying, unfit mother, in these seedy venues while everyone — except moronic, lecherous, drinking gawkers — looks the other way. Everyone it seems, except concerned members of the sexual minorities’ community, including transgenders, who are sickened by this “child abuse” and “parents pimping their children” like this.“Vancouver has been allowing child drag performances in adult venues since at least 2018 … there are actually tons of them,” said the transgender man who appreciates adult drag shows, but child drag performers “break his heart.”“I hate what some parts of LGBTQ community have become indoctrinating and exploiting young, confused kids and some insecure adults.”He worries about these kids.“I know these kids are probably thinking they are just having fun. With a lot of the adults thinking they are creating a more accepting an inclusive environment for everyone including children.”“But what is really happening is turning vulnerable children into easy targets for creeps, sexualization, and future mental health problems including identity issues.”He has long been anonymously trying to “ring the alarm bells, but unfortunately, it doesn't feel like it's working.” Why the anonymity? The community that preaches tolerance is apparently vicious.“For the safety of me and my family,” he said.“How is Burnaby Pride still supporting this? Please help spread the word to hopefully stop this child exploitation.”“The Vancouver drag scene is even more creepy than I thought. In Vancouver we have even more drag kids preforming in bars/pubs/clubs for audiences consisting mostly of adults. Adults and parents are grooming children to provocatively dress, perform, and transitioning for tips in BC.”“I hate seeing this exploitation happening to children and it being seen as okay because it's under the LGBTQ+ label. It's scary seeing this creepy abusive stuff being promoted and celebrated in Vancouver as progressive. Vancouver Canada is a complete mess, and more people need to see this stuff to stop it.”Here’s but a small sample of the drag kids.Charlotte Couture, 14, performs in Vancouver bars, clubs and pubs bars/pubs/clubs and at 13 was part of a lip sync battle on RuPaul's Drag Race Werq the World Tour. Videos posted in Instagram show Charlotte Couture and Nova Tropica “performing drag in their highlights from ages 9-14 years old in bars and pubs “table dancing, adults tipping dollar bills, questionable lip sync song and dancing.”Mellodollie, calls Nova Tropica her drag dad. They are about the same age. Melodollie, identifies on Instagram Melodollie as a transboy and a stripper. Bracken, 17, has been preforming drag since age 10. She was featured on CBC, a huge promoter of Drag Kids. Minor Disappointment,19, started performing in Vancouver’s drag scene at age 14. CBC featured Minor Disappointment in an ‘arts’ series.Other youth performers include Litol Monster and 16 bit sterling.Nova Tropica has posted about attending drag camp. “With things like drag camp and drag workshops for kids more and more kids are being influenced to become drag performers, naively being set up to be easy exploited. Coincidentally all the drag kids/teens are trans and non-binary too. I've noticed that if you join the drag community nowadays people are going to try and influence you to be become trans/non-binary.”Carousel Summer Drag Camp at Vancouver’s Drama School Studio is offered to children aged seven to 17.Its promotion reads: Do you enjoy expressing yourself through clothing, makeup and performance? Do you have an alter ego that is just waiting to hit the stage? Our new Drag Camp might just be your cup of teas, honey! Led by some of Vancouver’s established and emerging drag artists, you’ll learn how to access your inner confidence, show your true colours, and maybe even let out that inner diva! Students are given a Drag Makeup Starter Kit! Recently, UBC offered summer drag classes for kids on a remote island.Whether in drag camp or onstage, it is a concern.“I know these kids are probably thinking they are just having fun. With a lot of the adults thinking they are creating a more accepting an inclusive environment for everyone including children. But what is really happening is turning vulnerable children into easy targets for creeps, sexualization, and future mental health problems including identity issues.”Yet fools gather to watch these poor kids dancing near-naked who don’t meet the 16-year-old legal requirement to work in bars.Nova Tropica once angrily promoted a "dance" called FLASH WARNING.“This number is for anyone who told me not to worry abt being the only king, who has looked me in the eyes and told me to work harder and accept being paid less … this number is for anyone who has sat back and done absolutley nothing as king after king after king burn out and quit …,” she posted.“I have burnt out, I have debated quitting, I have tried to force myself to be a drag queen, I have been ignored and undervalued and hurt, I want to see change, I want to see myself perform at 19+ shows when I’m old enough, I want to be doing drag longer than 5 years.”Paid by who? Has the law looked into that?Meanwhile, Nova Tropica’s mommy dearest who pushes for testosterone to be pumped into her child claimed her daughter was born in the wrong body.“No child is born in the wrong body,” said the transgender man.That’s not what these manipulating, sick freaks are telling the kids.