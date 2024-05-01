SLOBODIAN: A tale of evictions in two parliaments

About as violent as it ever gets in Canada's Parliament was in May 2016, when the prime minister allegedly manhandled members of the opposition who he believed were, by their tardiness, delaying a vote on assisted suicide. Specifically, he took Opposition Whip Gord Brown by the arm to push him to his seat and in the process appeared to elbow a woman NDP MP. As Speaker Geoff Regan called for order, CPAC video shows Trudeau crossing the floor a second time, this time to argue with NDP Leader Tom Mulcair. Mulcair called the PM “pathetic” to “elbow a woman.” Trudeau later apologised. CPAC