SLOBODIAN: A teenage girl should not have to face it alone...

So, only 62% of Albertans polled believe minors should get parental consent to have an abortion. And 30% said this massive decision is the child’s business; parents don’t need to know.Wow. That’s a big, dark secret for a little girl to keep.Abortion is big business, a ‘service’ provided by some of the most clinical operators who see it as nothing more than that: Business. Personally, I think one would have to have ice-water running through their veins to emotionally survive spending their days ripping babies out of wombs, especially when the pregnant ones are barely more than children themselves.“OK kid, the baby problem is solved. Away you go. Take care now.” Not everyone’s that callous but pity the child who, there all alone, would land in the care of those who are.Studies have found that even some — certainly by far not all — of the most pro-abortion supporters acknowledge adult women who have abortions suffer elevated risks of mental health issues, depression and substance abuse. Some studies found that an abortion increases pre-existing emotional issues. Some studies claim there’s no emotional fallout at all.Which category would a minor fall into? It’s perilously risky. Yet there are those who believe a minor is equipped to go it alone, that parents don’t deserve the opportunity to help her perhaps find another solution, like having a baby they’d love.Do you know any women who have had an abortion? How are they doing? Admit it, some suffer terribly with guilt and regret and find destructive ways to numb that.But 30% of Albertans polled apparently think a kid can handle it without parents. Could these be the Marxist NDP and Liberals who believe the family unit must be abolished? That it is the state, including abortionists, not parents, who should have control over children? Many of them would no doubt be the same people who believe in pushing graphic sex education lessons on minors in school.The February 1 non-commissioned poll via interactive voice response by National Public Research Canada found that 30% of 6,047 Albertans believe neither parental consent nor notification is needed before minors get an abortion.It began: “Decisions regarding minor children, such as medical treatments, piercings or tattoos, the use of tanning beds, or even the administration of Advil at school, all require the consent of parents. Minors do not, however, require the consent of their parents to get an abortion in Alberta. Nor is it required for parents to even be notified about their minor child's abortion.”It asked: “What do you believe? Should parental rights include parental consent for a minor child seeking an abortion? Please select the option that most closely aligns with your view.”Of the 62%, only 52% believed parental consent should be required, but that they should be notified. Nine percent were undecided.“An abortion is an irreversible medical decision that takes the life of the smallest member of the human family,” said Jeff Gunnarson, national president of Campaign Life Coalition.“It’s only common sense that parents be involved in every major medical decision of their child. . . a consent law would make parents aware of the situation so they can act lovingly to protect both their child and grandchild.”Jack Fonseca, CLC director of political operations, said permission slips must be signed for a child to “go to the zoo or a museum with their school.”He raised a troubling point. The secrecy shrouding an abortion would protect sexual abusers, not the minors they secretly violate and impregnate.Adult women have the right to choose an abortion or not.Children who get pregnant already have emotions all messed up. Where does the boy she maybe thought she loved fit in? Is he still around? Did he ditch her? Is she silently nursing a broken heart?That, and then having to go home and act like nothing happened after her poor little body underwent a potentially dangerous surgical or chemical abortion.Imagine her alone in her room.That’s definitely too big a secret for little girl to keep from parents. And no stranger who enabled that abortion has the right or is equipped to stand in for parents.Yet, 30% of respondents think that’s OK. And 9% don’t have the capacity to reach a decision. So shamefully, pathetically sad.