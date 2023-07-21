Kelvin Goertzen

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen stood firm on Thursday against revisiting the possibility of a search at Prairie Green landfill. 

Despite facing a backlash and cheap accusations of being “heartless,” the Manitoba government has denied demands to fund a landfill search for the remains of two First Nations women.

As tough a decision — both emotionally and politically — as that must have been, Premier Heather Stefanson’s government made the right call.

Murdered women

Morgan Beatrice Harris, Marcedes Myran and Rebecca Contois. Winnipeg police say they have charged Jeremy Skibicki with first-degree murder in the deaths of all three women, as well as a fourth, who hasn't been identified but is being called Buffalo Woman.
Landfill blockade

The main entrance to Brady Road landfill was blocked for over a week in response to the provincial government's decision not to fund a search of the Prairie Green landfill, north of Winnipeg, for the remains of two First Nations women who police allege were killed by the same man. 

Very good synopsis.

