Opinion

SLOBODIAN: AI Jesus is here, and it’s charging by the minute

From $1.99 calls to algorithm-driven theology, profit-hungry tech firms are monetizing faith while risking manipulation, misinformation, and spiritual confusion.
Jesus and AI
Jesus and AIImage courtesy of Grok
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