Fearmongering is a cruel tactic to use when trying to get back into power, especially when it targets Albertans who are worried about healthcare.
But, that’s what Rachel Notley’s NDP resorted to in its hunger to win the May 29 provincial election. For a party that professes to care deeply about the physical and mental well-being of Albertans, the NDP is shamelessly feeding and exploiting fears.
Take one particularly egregious claim about cancer patients, made by NDP Deputy Leader Sarah Hoffman at a recent press conference. Hoffman, who was also minister of Health between 2015 and 2019, played a video of Premier Danielle Smith — before she was premier — talking about the feasibility of getting Albertans to pay out-of-pocket for some insured services to deal with high healthcare costs.
“She wants Albertans to swipe a credit card to get treatment. She wants to create a system where Albertans have to pay for the health care that they need and she wants people to fund their own healthcare choices,” huffed Hoffman.
But Hoffman didn’t stop there. Cleverly insert the terrifying word ‘cancer’ and you really get attention — and with luck the votes you covet. “If they get cancer, they don't want to swipe a card to be able to get a diagnosis, to be able to go get treatment, to even go see your family doctor.”
“Danielle Smith doesn't support public healthcare, and Albertans can't trust her with their healthcare needs.”
Well, Smith does support public healthcare and the credit card claim is false — and a cruel thing to tell cancer patients, or any patients, who have enough to worry about.
“There’s lots of misinformation out there,” said Raj Sherman, running for the UCP in Edmonton-Whitemud. Sherman has so far knocked on 9,000 doors to get the truth out to 37,000 constituents.
“All you’re going to need is your Alberta healthcare card. That’s a commitment the premier has made.”
Sherman, who worked as an emergency doctor at Edmonton’s Royal Alexandra hospital for three decades, was at Smith’s side April 11 when she announced the UCP’s Public Health Guarantee.
“The premier made a public health guarantee and promised Albertans and promised me you will not have to pay to see a family doctor, to see a specialist, to get surgery.”
“We will not de-insure any publicly funded services. We will not de-insure any medications that are currently covered. The premier made that commitment.”
Sherman, for decades a fierce supporter of publicly funded healthcare and education, advised Smith on healthcare matters.
“Before I decided to run, the premier and I had a good honest chat about this. That’s why I’m backing the Conservative party. And we’re united.”
For someone who allegedly can’t be trusted with Albertan’s health care needs, Smith did much in a short time to tackle problems. It’s a formidable task.
Sherman noted Smith “actually put her money where her mouth is.”
“You have to look at the budget. In the budget, which is already passed into law, win or lose this election, this stuff is getting done.”
“It’s not for private delivery.”
Measures include:
• An extra $1 billion budgeted for public health, bringing spending to its highest levels in the province’s history at $24.5 billion. This allows for 3,600 more doctors, nurses, paramedics, and support staff to be hired.
• Another $86 million was budgeted for healthcare training programs. That includes $20 million over three years to create 120 new physician seats at the University of Calgary and the University of Alberta; $44 million over three years to create 1,400 new seats in health-related programs; and $22 million over three years to create 2,100 more seats in nurse bridging programs for internationally educated students.
• It includes $1.5 billion in Learning Support funding for students with specialized needs.
• Another $92 million was budgeted for mental health.
Smith also committed to reducing surgery, ER, and EMS wait times.
Does this seem like a leader who doesn’t care?
Albertans are frustrated and angry about wait times and a shortage of doctors.
“A more complex problem will be getting Albertans family doctors because 76% of our medical school graduates are choosing to specialize or sub-specialize because family medicine is a hard job. It doesn’t pay as well,” said Sherman. “So, the younger people are not choosing family medicine as a career and my generation of doctors are retiring. This is a big issue in rural Alberta. In fact, it’s a national issue.”
Half of the new medical seats, a 40% increase, will train doctors for Grande Prairie and Lethbridge.
“We didn’t have enough medical school seats so many of our kids went abroad to Ireland, Bahamas … good medical schools. Their parents want their children back here. They want their future grandchildren back here,” Sherman said.
“And there’s a push for investment to credential folks from other countries. They’re Canadians and Albertans now. They’re here. They’re doing service level jobs. Let’s assess their credentials and let’s get them working in the system.”
“These are really good measures.”
Alberta “cannot take a step back.”
Sherman said he fears for Alberta’s future if the NDP regains power. He pointed to its record when it governed from 2015-2019. About 183,000 jobs vanished.
“Their economic fiscal record was absolutely atrocious. Taxes going up increased poverty. Everything was debt-financed. Alberta was $11.9 billion in debt. We ended up with $70-$80 billion in debt. They racked up at least $50 billion in debt.”
“I explain to people that we cannot give this debt to future generations.”
There’s a lot riding on this election.
“The economy is at stake. Our social programs are at stake if we get a socialistic far left-wing government that wants to defund the police, prematurely wreck our economy, and drive us further into debt.”
Sherman is running against Rakhi Pancholi, the NDP MLA in Edmonton-Whitemud who advocates spending less on the criminal justice system.
Several NDP MLAs promote defunding the police.
“That’s a big concern for me. Defunding the police is a very dangerous thing. Police officers are our heroes. When we run away from danger, they run towards it to protect us.”
“We have a big homelessness issue in Edmonton. And mental health and drug addiction issues … we need more police officers as well for community safety.”
But the “suffering and troubled” homeless and addicted desperately need help.
“We have to get those people off the street. We have to get them housed. We need a comprehensive full strategy to deal with mental health and addictions crisis we currently have on our streets and in our communities.”
All this costs a lot of money.
The problem is the Alberta NDP doesn’t appear to understand energy revenues fund social programs. Even if it did, would it matter?
“They take their marching orders from (NDP Leader) Jagmeet Singh. And our friends in Ottawa have a coalition government. Their agenda is to prematurely shut down our oil industry. This is a major concern of mine. Our current prime minister and Jagmeet Singh have teamed up.”
“Alberta is the most honest, ethical source of oil supply in the world. It does not make sense for our brothers and sisters in the east to import oil from dictators and despots in other parts of the world.”
“I can’t understand why they won’t let our pipelines through so we can get world price for our oil. Everyone makes more money.”
Notley’s NDP being a “corporate arm” of the federal NDP doesn’t serve Albertans well.
“They’re not a grassroots organization like the Conservative party is. They are a top-down party. Their agenda is the agenda of the federal NDP party, which is to shut down our oil industry.”
“Right now, at this moment in time, this is the goose that lays the golden egg that pays for everything we value the most, which is health care, education, and social programs.”
Sherman was elected as a Progressive Conservative candidate in 2008. In 2010 he was suspended from caucus by former premier Ed Stelmach for criticizing the province’s health record. From 2011-2015 he was leader of the Alberta Liberal Party. Although he has been criticized for switching parties, Edmonton-Whitemud UCP members handed him the nomination with 80% on the first ballot.
“People say ‘Hey Raj, you were the Liberal leader, how did you go to the Conservatives?’ I say ‘There’s two parties in the Leg. I’m looking at economic and fiscal policies.’”
A “strong, moderate” Conservative voice is needed to serve in the Capital. “If we protect our economy, we will have the money and resources to cash finance the things that are important to people, which is education and children, care for the sick and elderly.”
“We really have to redesign a world-class primary health care system.”
The NDP had the chance to do that in 2017 when Auditor General Merwan Saher released a non-partisan report — Better Healthcare for Albertans — with numerous recommendations.
“I don’t believe the NDP acted on it. It just sat on the shelf.”
Why is that thing always behind her during press conferences?
The left always uses fear, it is their number 1 political strategy. They don't actually solve problems they just play on people's fears.
The NDP tanks is empty, all they have left lies and deceit. My other fear is cheating on election day, NDP will stop at nothing to win.
