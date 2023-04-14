It was a “mistake” for Bud Light to team up with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, a man who is getting rich by calling himself a woman.
Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch hasn’t admitted to that. That’s what an unnamed company insider told the Daily Mail. Meanwhile, executives are in hiding, weathering the storm in silence, likely frantically trying to figure how to get out of this mess, or hoping it’ll go away. The company is even staying off social media.
But the storm keeps raging.
That mistake, so far, has so far cost more than $6 billion in lost sales and unrelenting calls for a boycott. Ouch.
That’s what happens when a woke VP — who was just outed as a hypocrite — raises her middle finger to womanhood generally and the working-class men and women who made Bud Light America’s No. 1 beer. People are still thirsty, so sales in other beer brands, like competitor Molson Coors, are climbing as consumers bypass Bud Light or toss it into the garbage, case after case.
No matter how parched, once-dedicated customers would drink ditch water before cracking open another cold Bud Light again. They didn’t like Bud Light appointing Mulvaney as a spokesman and celebrating his “milestone” 365 days of girlhood with his face printed on a beer can as part of a promotion.
Or Mulvaney sipping on Bud Light in a bubble bath — wearing a sports bra to cover his flat male chest with a stack of beer cans behind him and music playing.
But, they were really enraged when vice-president of marketing Alissa Heinerscheid, who launched the campaign, said she did so because company had to revamp its “fratty” image.
Such utter contempt for loyal Bud Light consumers. Such a passive-aggressive way of trashing geniuses who created the Clydesdale and other commercials that sold a lot of beer.
But it turns out Heinerscheid is no stranger to rowdy college behaviour. She was a hardcore fratty!
Old photos of Heinerscheid whooping it up at a Harvard social club event have surfaced.
She’s having a great time with her pals drinking beer (not Bud Light), blowing up condoms into balloons, sticking out her tongue, and sprawling out on a table.
The photos were in an album on her Facebook page titled “Isis Senior Reverse Initiation Scavenger Hunt.”
Heinerscheid has since deleted the photos. Now why would she do that?
The Isis club, of which she was president in 2006, was once criticized as a “haven for inebriated ditzes” by the Harvard Crimson school newspaper, said the Daily Mail.
This is the marketing whiz who said she had to “transform” Bud Light to rescue it from its pending demise.
That’s why she turned to Mulvaney for help.
But it was just on March 2 that Anheuser-Busch investors were told to expect a 4-8% net earnings growth in 2022.
Maybe Heinerscheid missed the meeting or didn’t get the memo about a rosy sales forecast.
“I’m a businesswoman, I had a really clear job to do when I took over Bud Light, and it was ‘This brand is in decline, it’s been in a decline for a really long time, and if we do not attract young drinkers to come and drink this brand, there will be no future for Bud Light,’” said Heinerscheid on a podcast.
Did she overestimate the loyalty of the Bud Light base — people in bars, backyards, at sports events, and concerts — with her aim to hook in the younger woke crowd?
Or did she just seize an opportunity to push her own ideological woke agenda?
Whatever the rationale, “it was a mistake,” said the Daily Mail source.
This same source also said higher ups at Anheuser-Busch were blindsided when Mulvaney was contracted and the subsequent backlash that spread beyond US borders and into other countries, including Canada.
“Some low-level marketing staffer who helps manage the hundreds of influencer engagements they do must have thought it was no big deal,” said the insider.
“Obviously it was, and it’s a shame because they have a well-earned reputation for just being America’s beer — not a political company. It was a mistake.”
Anheuser-Busch fell off the radar after it issued a statement that read: “Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics.”
Hard to believe, but it’s possible company executives were surprised.
Anheuser-Busch’s CEO since 2014, Brendan Whitworth, is a former CIA officer, Marine lieutenant, and Harvard Business School graduate. Maybe the ex-Marine lost his way and got woke.
The company is a huge donor to Republican political campaign funds. Could a woke snob VP have duped him into believing this marketing campaign was a good idea because Mulvaney has 10 million TikTok followers?
You know, catch him while he’s hot because everyone else is.
As the Bud Light backlash ramped up, Nike contracted Mulvaney to model a sports bra. After that Mulvaney, 26, did an ad for Olay which specializes in skin products for older women. What an egregious insult. The calls for an Olay boycott are heating up.
Mulvaney seized the opportunity to cash in on a dozen or so contracts, from fashion to skin care, that in a fair and sane world would be given to real women. But woke companies are tossing women aside while feminists say not much about this out-of-control gender agenda.
It took three male country music stars — Travis Tritt, John Rich, and Kid Rock — and Caitlyn Jenner, who surgically transitioned from male to female, unlike Mulvaney, to fearlessly lead the protest and say enough.
The executives at Anheuser-Busch surely started getting the vapors when Kid Rock’s video of him shooting cases of Bud Light rapidly got two million hits in less than five hours. And those hits haven’t stopped.
After firing, Kid Rock walked up to the camera, lifted a middle finger and said f**k Bud Light and f**k Anheuser-Busch.”
Not all that much different from the message Heinerscheid gave consumers, is it?
More recently, Ted Nugent, lead guitarist from the former psychedelic group Amboy Dukes, lashed out at Anheuser-Busch and Jack Daniels promoting a ‘drag queen summer glamp.’
“The beauty of my life is that I’ve never spent one red cent on alcohol,” said Nugent. “But I made sure that my entire crew and my family will never allow any Anheuser-Busch products anywhere near my world.”
“How can they possibly have a meeting around the table and come to the conclusion that they’re going to p**s in the face of the people who pay their salaries?”
“This is the epitome of cultural deprivation in an ongoing tsunami of cultural deprivation.”
Meanwhile, Mulvaney accused his critics of, you guessed it, bullying him.
