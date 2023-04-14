Alissa Heinerscheid

Alissa Heinerscheid, embattled marketing VP at Anheuser Busch, criticised Bud Light as appealing to a 'fratty' crowd. Pictures posted on her facebook page that have since been deleted, reveal Heinerscheid was in no position to call out fratty behaviour.

It was a “mistake” for Bud Light to team up with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, a man who is getting rich by calling himself a woman.

Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch hasn’t admitted to that. That’s what an unnamed company insider told the Daily Mail. Meanwhile, executives are in hiding, weathering the storm in silence, likely frantically trying to figure how to get out of this mess, or hoping it’ll go away. The company is even staying off social media.

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

