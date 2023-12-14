SLOBODIAN: All that's necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing

The thing more dangerous than ignorant self-righteous fools pushing society around is a society that lets them do it.Take this woke plague upon us. It defies science, logic, often decency and certainly the majority’s will and values.Yet the majority’s tax dollars pay the bloated salaries of incompetents who don’t care about, in fact, even detest it and its children. It pays for destructive, divisive programs and policies infecting government, law, schools — and homes, if one’s lucky to still have one in Trudeau’s crumbling Canada.How does this happen? Drip. Drip. Drip.Obscenely funded programs. Lawsuits bullying innocents. An infiltration of zealots with sinister agendas and ideology into positions of power, who hire or elect like-minded people hankering to crush Canadian values.Bang! Society finds itself stripped of rights and freedoms because it wasn’t paying attention. Then it must shut up and obey or face ostracism, prosecution, job losses, stripped religious freedom, even losing control of its children.Useful idiots, rebels without a clue, cheer oppressors on and carry their water.Why? They’re too stupid to face facts. They’re deceived by propaganda of slick operators into thinking irrational beliefs and actions are righteous.The destroyers must cackle at how easy it is to manipulate them.This woke plague is one symptom of the danger that righteous fools pose to the rest of us.We saw it with the COVID-19 pandemic when Freedom Convoy heroes fought Trudeau’s tyranny. COVID-19 hit like a tornado. Perfect time to instill fear, convince people they had a righteous obligation to get jabbed, then attack those who questioned forced mandates and vaccinations.Fear was manipulated into contempt for truckers, freedom fighters politicians and media lied about. Horns honking for freedom, irritated residents near Parliament Hill.Then bang! Armed troops were called in and Emergencies (War Measures) Act was enforced.COVID-19’s truth — vaccine injuries, and useless masks people brawled over — seeps out. Do the righteous obedients feel conned? Remorse for bullying fellow Canadians fighting for their rights and freedoms too?Where are those cheering crowds of Canadians who lined up on highways now, as we face another assault?Canadian Jews are under attack. Threats they face threaten all Canadians in a potentially massive way.Israeli/Palestinian protests that erupted after the October 7 savage massacre by Palestinian Hamas terrorists of 1,200 Israelis, costing taxpayers massive dollars to police, disrupt the nation.At protests, Jews are outnumbered by mobs calling for their death. Radical Muslims are backed by the woke, unions and university students whose expensive education doesn’t require them to study why conflict rages between the Israel Defence Forces and Hamas.They’re protesting a non-existent 'occupation' of the Gaza strip by Israel, chanting “sea to sea” calling for the genocide of Jews, not knowing what seas they yelp about.They ignore that Israel is retaliating — not against the Palestinian people — but against the demonic Hamas slaughter. They believe lies they’re fed that Israeli women weren’t ganged raped, didn't have their private parts shot and breasts cut off by laughing demons. That babies weren’t beheaded, executed, or one infant thrown into an oven. I'm sorry. It happened.If these students ever have the scales of deception fall from their eyes, will they reflect in horror and shame at their betrayal of Israelis and Palestinians victimized by Hamas?Or will they become radical professors feeding students the same poisonous hate and lies they were taught and bought?Once again, Trudeau’s fingerprints are on a government failure that’ll fuel protests rocking Canada and bolster beliefs that antisemites are righteous and Jews deserve what they get.Considering how the double-speaking Trudeau repeatedly demonstrates where his priorities lie, it was a matter of time.A cabinet decision to vote with Iran against Israel at the UN calling for an immediate ceasefire betrayed Canada’s ally by telling it to stop crushing Hamas that initiated and sustains the conflict. The cabinet vote excluded support to protect Canadian Jews in Israel. This is about more than the diabolical desire to wipe Jews off the earth. It affects us all.That Canada voted against democratic Israel and with Iran, the biggest perpetrator of terrorism threatening the western world and the Middle East, is chilling, especially now as many countries raise terrorist threat alerts.Iran funds terrorist proxies — Hamas, Hezbollah, Yemen’s Houthis, Palestinian Islamic Jihad — because it despises Jews. And Israel stands in the way of it becoming a nuclear power. Israel vowed to “use all means” to prevent that.Why should Canada care if the unhinged Iranian regime has nuclear capability? Its ideology commands a religious duty to establish a caliphate to dominate global religions and political systems. If it takes barbarian means like those unleashed on Israel, so be it.Snowflake students would quickly learn they won’t fare well under Sharia law. Those radicals among us they cheer — who shun the grace and acceptance Canada affords — would enforce it.Nazi leader Adolf Hitler started with annihilating six million Jews, then gypsies, the disabled, homosexuals, progressing to whoever got in his way.In his quest to establish Aryan dominance Hitler invaded or conquered 11 countries leaving a trail of blood, torture and death. He’s dead. Iran’s crazed mullahs still prowl.Winnipeg’s Ron East — an Israeli activist arrested for parking his vehicle in a no-park zone Sunday, despite pro-Palestinian activists freely breaking laws — fights for truth and justice for all Canadians.“We understand that for the survival of our communities, but also for the survival of our way of life in Canada, in western society, we need to stand up and sound the alarm bell,” said East.“We’re the canary in the coalmine for the rest of the communities. It always starts with the Jews but never ends with the Jews.”History proves freedom can be fleeting.“The majority of Germans weren’t Nazis. But they didn’t say anything. When the Nazis became too powerful it was too late. I’m not saying Canada is Nazi. History has taught us if the majority is silent bad things happen.”“The majority is silent because it’s not affecting them personally. It’s going to affect them personally. When they’re done with us (Jews), they’re going to move on to the next person. Then what are you going to do? You’ll have nobody to defend you because when you had a chance to defend others you didn’t stand up.”Now what? “That’s like asking somebody after the horses have left the barn ‘what do we do now?’ Well, they left the barn.”No! Good Canadians who dig deep to find courage are resilient. Graves of soldiers who died in wars to crush evil forces are proof.Their battles were harder than standing up to fools deceiving themselves into believing they’re righteous is a start. Then what? One battle at a time.Drip. Drip. Drip.