SLOBODIAN: And they let this hate monger near children?

The official interfaith Chaplain for Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children paused to give a pleased half smile, after he predicted that Israel will be finished by 2027.Ayman Al Taher also profusely praised the late Hamas terrorist organization founder Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, during a Dec. 18 speech at Toronto’s Palestine House.WATCH HEREAnd Taher thanked Allah for giving Yassin, killed by the Israelis in 2004, “honourable martyrdom.”He urged attendees and their children to watch a 1988 interview with Yassin, a ruthless, rabid Hamas antisemite, “because this is a history that needs to be absorbed.”Yassin, leader of the Hamas ‘resistance’ movement also predicted “by 2027 Israel would not exist.”Taher, imam of Ibrahim Jame Mosque in Hamilton, cockily made another prediction during his speech posted on YouTube.“I know I am going to get myself in trouble now for speaking on social media. Who cares, because if (we) do not get ourselves into trouble, we will not be getting victory.”What kind of “trouble” does he want them to get into in Canada?But he predicted that one right.Taher has been placed on paid leave while an investigation by the publicly funded hospital is conducted into his comments.That happened after HonestReporting Canada (HRC) filed a complaint about Taher’s “repugnant” words that breached the hospital’s Code of Conduct.HRC, like we all should, questioned Taher’s “credibility and commitment to providing equal care” for people of all faiths.His revered hero Yassin, who founded Hamas in 1987, promoted hatred, bragged about being responsible for terror acts against civilians, glorified suicide bombings on buses and in cafes, and ordered rockets fired into Israeli cities.On March 22, 2004, Yassin was killed when an Israeli AH-64 Apache helicopter gunship fired missiles at him and his bodyguards.That came on the heels of a Hamas terror attack — a double martyrdom bombing at the Israeli Port of Ashdod, where 10 Jewish settlers were killed.So, the message the sick kids’ hospital chaplain preached in the video?Martyrdom is good. Aspire to martyrdom like Yassin.“And as we know how Allah has honoured him…Four rockets — I’m not sure how many millions each rocket cost — to give him an honourable martyrdom.”Taher spoke of the 1988 interview with an Al-Jazeera journalist.“When Ahmed Mansour was interviewing Sheikh Ahmed Yassin — and if you did not watch this, google it and watch it, let your children watch it, because this is a history needs to be absorbed.”“When Ahmed Mansour was asking Sheikh Ahmed Yassin... He said to him: ‘Sheikh...' And the sheikh was barely out of Israeli jails, by the way. He said to him: ‘Do you believe that Israel will finish?’“He said to him with confidence: ‘Yes.’”“He said to him: ‘When do you think it will finish [sic]?’”“He said: ‘2027,’” said Taher, pausing to smile. “And I said to myself: ‘How calm, how confident this man is.’”He spoke of Yassin’s time in Israeli jails.“The point I am trying to make here... When he was in jail and when he was living in very difficult times, he never had doubt that Allah is going to give victory to his religion, we should not, because he has inspired millions.”The sick kids’ chaplain praised the founder of Hamas — despite the terror group’s savage massacre of 1,200 Israelis on Oct. 7.Then, and now, the United Nations condemned Israel for taking out terrorists who killed its innocent civilians. Then, now, and always in between, Israel is blamed.The sick kids’ chaplain wants children in Canada to absorb the hatred, the violence, celebrate martyrdom and Israel’s demise.The sick kids’ chaplain wants them to revere, like he does, a terrorist who said “reconciliation with Jews is a crime” and Israel “must disappear from the map.”The sick kids’ chaplain is getting paid by a publicly funded institution.The hospital issued a statement to HRC.“Concerns about comments made by a member of the Spiritual & Religious Care Department at SickKids related to the war in Israel and Gaza and shared on social media have been brought to our attention,” it reads.“We of course take this extremely seriously and are investigating as per SickKids’ Code of Conduct. The individual is on a paid leave while we investigate. For confidentiality reasons we are unable to share any additional information.”“All who come to SickKids are entitled to be treated with respect, professionalism and feel safe.”What’s to investigate? Watch the video. That investigation should wrap up fast.