Well, the fun and games didn’t include a depraved dildo toss game like at the all-ages Pride event in St. Albert last June.
But children attending the all-ages drag show at Edmonton’s Unitarian Church Saturday got to stuff bills near the private parts of stripping men who peeled off overcoats, to reveal skimpy outlandish female costumes as they waddled around on stage.
And silly you thought that such fun is just for men in adult strip clubs.
Cameras weren’t allowed in the event — Dragging Youth Presents, 'New Beginnings' — billed as clean kid’s fun.
“Tonight, due to circumstances out of our control this is a no-photo, no-photography, no-video event. What that means is in this room there are no pictures of any kind and no video. If you take out your camera or you take pictures, I will help you outside the door and I will keep your $5,” warned the emcee.
Warning: This video contains disturbing images.
Video discreetly obtained shows moms, grandmas, and drag queens partaking in refreshments from the cash bar, hooting in approval about the secrecy.
Why wouldn’t cameras be allowed in a family-friendly event? Circumstances beyond their control? What circumstances?
There was a lot of talk about love. But to be clear — the less being taught to children here is that giving money to males mocking women and dancing suggestively in drag is an expression of love.
Poor kids.
The photo-ban notwithstanding, Freedom Central Canada activist Cody Kuntz managed to capture some of the action on video, anyway. He told the Western Standard, “There was a strip show, adults in front of the kids, taking off their clothes. There was one 800-pound man-lady. The crotch was hanging to the ground. It was so disgusting, not entertaining to watch. Embarrassing. Everybody’s clapping and cheering.”
“This wasn’t a child-friendly show. It was one after another, another — karaoke, lip-syncing, bending over, showing their whatever they have.”
“There were children giving these drag people money. They were bending over, and one kid stuck it in their a*s.”
(The performer was still wearing a skimpy outfit.)
“I was more upset with the children giving money to the performers. That made me think of going to a strip bar. I’ve never been to a strip bar, but that’s what I would imagine throwing money at the dancer on pole.”
Kuntz said he couldn’t be certain of the children’s ages. One boy who handed the drag performer a bill looked “about six.”
A woman walked up to the stage with a boy who appeared to be about “nine years old.”
“Basically, the drag performer was prancing round in the talent show. The drag queen pranced over there and kind of bent over, and the kid put the money in.”
“I didn’t stay for the whole thing. I was so disgusted.”
His description of the show was verified by another attendee.
About one-third of the 75-member audience were children, including pre-teens, some teenagers and a baby in a stroller.
“There were no little kids dressed up. They were watching. But there were 15-16-year-old males dressed up. You could clearly tell they were guys. They had more facial hair than I do. They had stuffed bras and a bunch of makeup on.”
Audience members wore ‘I vote CBC buttons’ and expressed contempt for Premier Danielle Smith.
Outside the church about a half-dozen protesters and 30 counter-protesters gathered. Edmonton police were on standby.
“I do want to touch base just quickly on what's happening in our parking lot,” said the emcee.
“We don't normally have EPS presence, but we have over the last several months incurred a lot of hate. EPS approached us and of course we want to work with them, because we want to keep everybody safe. So, the reason for the increased police presence in the parking lot is to counter the protests taking place outside.”
When Kuntz walked outside, he was approached by a female officer who told him he was trespassing.
“Then she escorted me off the property.”
Protest organizer Glenn Durkin said it was ridiculous to suggest they were there to hurt anyone. The aim to stand against children being exposed to raunchy theatrics — and what many fear is grooming.
“I’m doing it because it’s the right thing to do. It’s pure evil, satanic evil.”
“It’s intentional psychological and spiritual damage to these kids. It’s abuse. I would say that its absolutely blatant, wanton child abuse to the nth degree.”
It’s unfathomable parents have no qualms about exposing their children to increasingly popular sexualized drag shows. They might consider themselves woke, but Durkin isn’t alone in his opinion they’re misguided.
“They’re very weak. They have no fortitude. No backbone. No sense of morality. No principles. Their values and their ethics suck. They have every ounce of humanity stamped right out of them.”
“It’s horrible, disgusting, dealing with the darkest underbelly of society here.”
But cheerleaders of all-ages drag shows have masterfully turned themselves into victims to deflect attention from what they expose children to.
Dare to criticize? You’re a vile hater then, even if your issue isn’t at all with the LGBTQ+ community — most of whom have the moral fortitude to oppose kids at drag shows and disagree with pedophiles passing themselves off as harmless ‘minor-attracted people.’
Memo to parents who don’t want the minds of their kids poisoned with sexualized performances by men dressed up in drag: it’s too late.
While you were timid and silent and bullied and tolerant, drag shows infiltrated your children’s schools, libraries, and so-called churches. And be sure, more are on the way.
Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood NDP MLA Janis Irwin was at Saturday’s show. Irwin is the new force behind Alberta’s NDP agenda that has veered into a radical sexually-obsessed orbit — a hard woke left that supports mob rule and cancel culture.
NDP Leader Rachel Notley has either lost control of her party or endorses its new direction.
Irwin heads the NDP’s Gender & Sexual Diversity Caucus that got the party to vote on some resolutions at the NDP’s 2021 and 2022 annual general meetings. The resolutions are designed to strip parental power by promoting the notion that minors can keep secrets from parents or guardians. The NDP decided it's better equipped to decide what’s good for minors.
For example, Resolution A-P4-22: Protecting 2SlGBTQ+ Youth states “sexual orientation and gender identity is very personal.”
It continues:
— Whereas not all minors can share information with their parents or guardians regarding their sexual orientation and gender identity without fear of reprisal, punishment or abuse;
— Be it resolved that the Alberta NDP supports protecting the privacy of minors with regard to sexual orientation and gender identity; and
— Be it further resolved that the Alberta NDP supports any legislation to prevent any public employee, including, but not limited to school staff and medical professionals, from disclosing information about an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity to anyone without the individual’s permission.
This goes beyond protecting the rights of the 2SlGBTQ+ community and enters dangerous territory. For children to be encouraged to keep secrets from parents by a political party is appalling.
To the parents who haven’t lost their moral compass by taking their kids to drag shows: Do you want someone who thinks children stuffing bills in the back end of a drag queen is acceptable entertainment wielding power in the province and determining what your children are allowed to share with you?
What adults in the 2SlGBTQ+ community do is no one’s business.
Your kids. Tell them hands off.
(3) comments
So, this has Rachel's stamp of approval, does it ? Well, she did keep Deborah Drever in her pocket. She hasn't changed I suppose, not that I expected her to get better.
Just another NDP fundraiser.
So it appears.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.