Unitarian gay brochures

Well, the fun and games didn’t include a depraved dildo toss game like at the all-ages Pride event in St. Albert last June.

But children attending the all-ages drag show at Edmonton’s Unitarian Church Saturday got to stuff bills near the private parts of stripping men who peeled off overcoats, to reveal skimpy outlandish female costumes as they waddled around on stage.

Drag at Unitarian church

A performer at a weekend drag show at Edmonton's Unitarian Church.

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

(3) comments

Delby
Delby

So, this has Rachel's stamp of approval, does it ? Well, she did keep Deborah Drever in her pocket. She hasn't changed I suppose, not that I expected her to get better.

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Just another NDP fundraiser.

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

So it appears.

Report Add Reply

