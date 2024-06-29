Opinion

SLOBODIAN: Another flawed Liberal human rights appointment?

Birju Dattani, about to take post as Canada's Human Rights Commissioner, is accused of significant anti-Semitic activity.
Birju Dattani, about to take post as Canada's Human Rights Commissioner, is accused of significant anti-Semitic activity.Birju Dattani
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Human Rights Commission
Birju Dattani and his anti-Semitic posts
Appointee said to have 'grotesque record'

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news