SLOBODIAN: Anti-Jew Mackenzie King would be proud of Trudeau’s Liberals

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stood in the House of Commons in 2018 and apologized for prime minister Mackenzie King’s government turning its back on German Jews trying to flee the Nazis.“The Liberal government under Mackenzie King was unmoved by the plight of the refugees,” read Trudeau from a script.One day, not soon enough, someone will have to stand in the House and apologize for Trudeau’s Liberal government turning its back on Jews in Israel now fighting for survival of their little country. And, for essentially abandoning Jews in Canada threatened and persecuted by thugs — in offices, on campuses, at home, online and on the streets — who face no consequences.Séance obsessed King, who messed with the darkness by trying to contact the dead, handed many Jews a death sentence when he turned away 907 aboard the MV Saint Louis, in June 1939.Canada was among several countries that denied them entry. A heartbroken German Captain Gustav Schroder, who begged for someone to accept them, had to return them to Europe where 254 of them landed in concentration camps and were among six million Jews killed in the Holocaust.After meeting Adolf Hitler in 1937, King wrote in his diary that Hitler “is really one who truly loves his fellow man.” The fool was so easily duped and charmed by a supreme terrorist.Widespread antisemitism was reflected in Canada’s immigration policy that virtually shut out Jews. Only 5,000 were accepted between 1933 and1945. A senior official said “none is too many” when asked how many Jews would gain entry to Canada after the Second World War.And here we are in the aftermath of the Hamas terrorist October 7 massacre of 1,200 Jews in Israel. Since then, mobs in Canada glut our streets screaming “from the river to the sea” — a vicious call to annihilate Jews by haters who also believe one is too many. Same evil message, only more people in Canada to push it now, more voters for morally bankrupt politicians to cater to.Trudeau’s government supported Israel’s right to defend itself when the Israeli Defence Forces moved into the Gaza Strip to root out Hamas savages that burned alive, mutilated, beheaded, gang-raped and executed men, women and children.That support for Israel’s rights didn’t last long, did it? Canada’s betrayal steadily worsens because today, fools are easily duped and charmed by Hamas terrorists and supporters spewing propaganda that portrays savages as victims. And victims as the oppressors.And Israel is forced to fight on the ground and diplomatically.This week, when the Commons passed by a 204 to 117 vote — opposed by only three Liberals — an NDP motion to end the Israel/Hamas war, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Cabinet won’t “pick sides.”Canada’s government, backed by the openly antisemite-infested NDP, picked a side a long time ago. It wasn’t the Jews.Joly’s lame claim that Canada is “an honest broker” is an insult to moral decency and intelligence and defies the facts of the actions the Liberal government has and hasn’t taken.The motion called for Cabinet to demand an immediate ceasefire. It was softened by a feeble call for Hamas to release the hostages (254 captured on October 7, 134 still missing) that it hasn’t killed yet and lay down its arms. The demand to “support the prosecution of all crimes and violations of international law” and “advocate for an end to the decades-long occupation of Palestinian territories” and pursue a two-state solution drips with both ignorance and hypocrisy.Israel moved out of the Gaza strip in 2005. There is no occupation. Hamas doesn’t want a two-state solution. Hamas opposes cease fires. Rabid antisemites are itching to prosecute only Israel.A one-sided ceasefire would allow Iran-supported Hamas to regroup, rebuild, and carry out its vow to massacre Jews again and again. Canadian politicians, who can’t properly govern their own country which is in a mess but meddle in Israel’s affairs, are either too stupid to understand this. Or worse, they don’t care. Or worse…It must infuriate our pompous politicians, who under Trudeau’s reign have lost respect on the world stage, when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dares to refuse to “succumb to this pressure” for a ceasefire that Hamas won’t abide.“Let it be clear, if we stop the war now, before all of its goals are achieved, this means that Israel will have lost the war and this we will not allow,” Netanyahu recently told his cabinet.“To our friends in the international community, I say: Are your memories that short? Have you so quickly forgotten October 7, the most horrific massacre of Jews since the Holocaust? Are you so quick to deny Israel the right to defend itself against the Hamas monsters? Have you so quickly lost your moral consciences?”Apparently, some have. Slippery New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh showed his hand when he said his conversations with Palestinians, Muslims and Arab Canadians revealed they’re “scared about the rise of anti-Palestinian racism and Islamophobia” in Canada. He covered his a** with a brief mention about an “alarming rise in antisemitism.”Ontario Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman, who opposed the motion, said the Canadian government “is playing a dangerous game of moral equivalency, pitting one group against another.”“This motion is not about a ceasefire. This motion is about rewarding Hamas for their massacre. This motion is a vote to reward the murder, rape and kidnapping of Israelis,” she said.Joly recently traipsed over to Israel and pledged $1 million to investigate allegations of sexual and gender-based violence against Palestinian women, allegedly by Israelis. Her timing was disgraceful. The problem is Joly also pledged $1 million for survivors of unbridled sexual torture of Israeli women and girls at the hands of Hamas. Not allegations. Captured on video.It took Joly, a typical selective feminist, two full months to condemn Hamas’s sexual violence during the attack in a brief post on Twitter ("X") on December 7.But no, the Canadian government won’t “pick sides.”It picked sides with decisions to pause non-lethal military aid to Israel and pump millions more into the Hamas-supporting United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).A dozen UNRWA employees took part in the October 7 massacres. About 450 UNRWA employees have since been identified as members of militant groups in Gaza. UNRWA has long been condemned as a terrorist-supporting entity allowing Hamas to systematically rob the Palestinian people of international aid and build up an arsenal to kill Jews.The Canadian government could have found another way to get humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the Gaza stip. Instead, International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen praised UNRWA as the “backbone” of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre noted Trudeau’s rapid “flip-flop” to resume UNRWA funding a month after he made a big to-do about pausing aid after its ties to October 7 terrorism were revealed.But hey, let’s halt those non-lethal supplies to Israel.Let’s look the other way while Jewish students are targetted on campuses across Canada while rabid antisemite professors freely express hatred and “river to the sea” calls in classrooms, at rallies and online.Let’s pump more money into mainstream media outlets that spin lies and provide cover and platforms for antisemites and weak politicians.Let’s turn our backs on the Jews.History repeats. The unbalanced, despicable King would be so proud of today’s Liberals.