SLOBODIAN: Atheists pushing God ban on military chaplains (again)

Here we go again… As Remembrance Day draws near, woke warriors within the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) are busy resurrecting a previously failed plot to muzzle chaplains and stomp on the religious freedom of Canadians.Like hounds obsessively chasing a bone, hypocritical individuals within the CAF who piously preach inclusivity remain determined to exclude God from public military ceremonies. Despite a furious public backlash and widespread condemnation that forced the CAF to retreat from this policy in past years, despite hollow assurances from the federal Liberal government that it would never happen again — it's happening again. Demoralized and bullied members of the CAF chaplaincy had warned us that it would when anti-God, anti-prayer CAF woke warriors had time to regroup after a “tactical pause.”.SLOBODIAN: Remembrance Day prayer ban reversed — for now.SLOBODIAN: CAF bans Remembrance Day prayer — again.Military prayer ban on Remembrance Day lifted amid public outcry.This time the religious ban plan is endorsed by none other than Chaplain General Col. Lisa Pacarynuk, according to her “tightly guarded” directive outlining prayer policy obtained by the Western Standard..The message of the internal draft for the final policy is clear: There’ll be no God talk, no prayers, no reference to religious symbols — that means Christian crosses, the Jewish Star of David, or Muslim crescents — allowed at public military ceremonies.So, no symbolic language. Chaplains apparently will be allowed to wear small pins of their faith on their uniforms. Nice to toss them a bone like that.What an utter betrayal to the chaplains. Pacarynuk lords over them while not only neglecting to defend them but also planning to strip them of the right to openly share their religious beliefs in military settings. .EDITORIAL: LGB breaking free from the rainbow alphabet soup.What an insult to Canadians. How many times must Canadians endure the menace of this atheistic ideology embraced by a minority? The brazen effort to eradicate God can’t be described in any other way, regardless of how they attempt to mislead us with self-righteous justifications loaded with absurdity that hearing things like the Lord’s Prayer will traumatize sensitive atheists, agnostics, tree huggers, etc. Too bad.At the same time, these self-righteous bullies threaten chaplains with severe, potentially career-ending discipline if they dare to do their jobs and publicly pray to God and deliver His spiritual message to people who want to hear His word! .“The chaplain general has released a preliminary document outlining its new prayer policy. They are guarding it tightly,” said a well-placed source within the CAF.“The chaplain general is allowing prayer policy to be dictated by atheists. Canadians don’t want this. Veterans don’t want this. And most serving members, including chaplains, don’t want this.”“We already have a very robust and inclusive prayer policy that reflects religious diversity. The new policy, however, excludes religious belief.”“The strange thing is this is coming from inside the chaplain branch. Would the surgeon general ban antibiotics? It makes no sense. Instead of protecting religious diversity, the chaplain general is banning religious diversity.”.EDITORIAL: Ottawa’s ‘voluntary’ gun grab is politics first, public safety last.Is it really so strange? Prior to taking over the chaplain general role from retired Brig.-Gen. Guy Belisle in May 2025, Pacarynuk, an Anglican priest, defended the Remembrance Day prayer ban.She told News Talk 580 CFRA that she was fine with chaplains being restricted to praying behind closed doors in “faith-based” or “church settings.”“But in a public setting where there are people who do not believe in God or people who bring different perspectives, they will not use that language.”.No wonder she got the job. Her beliefs aligned with those who want to push God out of public settings and crush religious freedom.And now she’s in a lofty position, able to foist her personal views on us all. Pacarynuk once said that a chaplaincy leadership role requires “an open mind and heart, and a willingness to listen and walk with people where they are.”.EDITORIAL: ABC/Disney disgracefully hands Kimmel back the mic — day after Charlie Kirk was laid to rest.Well, her leaked directive doesn’t exactly reflect that. Here’s what it states:Inclusivity, accessibility, and respect: The intention of public reflection is to be inclusive, accessible, and respectful. Welcome all people, whatever their beliefs, origins, or background, with accessible and respectful language. Avoid SFT-specific (spiritual/faith tradition) words, actions, or symbols, including metaphysical references.Neutral tone: Adopt language without explicit religious connotations to respect the plurality of convictions. Understand language boundaries. In the context of military ceremonies, the principle of neutrality applies.Sensibility to context: Adapt the message to the moment, the event, and the emotions experienced by the recipients. Understand the differences between public military ceremonies and private and native SFT practices.Perspective unique to mil chaplaincy: Choose themes that are in the specific area of chaplaincy – hope, courage, etc. (to do: list – instructions aids).Invitation and openness: A universal invitation. Offer food for thought without imposing a conclusion, leaving room for personal invitation.Expertise and professionalism: Be a SME who provides spiritual reflection, advice, and education. Understand the nuance between being a CAF representative and a SFT representative. The ability to adapt the message to suit your audience is a sign of professionalism, empathy, and leadership..You know what all that policy is missing? “… an open mind and heart, and a willingness to listen and walk with people where they are.”Canadians attend military ceremonies, particularly on Remembrance Day, to respect those who made sacrifices so we could have freedom and to seek spiritual guidance..EDITORIAL: Ottawa’s overreach on the notwithstanding clause threatens provinces rights.What the woke CAF gang wants to offer are watered-down generic ramblings and advice. Good grief. Lucy’s psychiatric help booth in the Peanuts comic strip comes to mind. For five cents, she offered ramblings and advice.Recently, more than 200 million people worldwide tuned into the memorial honouring Charlie Kirk, a passionate American and Jesus-loving man who was assassinated because of beliefs he wasn’t ashamed of or afraid to share..Millions more will continue to watch it and not be afraid to openly speak about and praise God. American Republican leaders, and leaders worldwide, boldly stood before the cameras and proclaimed God’s word..EDITORIAL: King Carney’s Palestinian statehood decree is a dangerous reward for terrorism.Meanwhile, in Canada…The finishing touches are being put on a CAF directive that wants to shut chaplains up and deprive us of our religious freedom, even though Canadians have made it clear this isn’t what we want. What arrogance. It’s time to stop this essentially evil nonsense permeating more than the CAF before it is too late. Many Canadians are weighed down with an ominous feeling that we are on the precipice of losing our country and our freedoms … because we are as long as we let fools get away with plots like this..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.