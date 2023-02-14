It’s time to set up a Parliamentary committee to examine the racist attacks steadily escalating against white Canadians that go virtually unchallenged.
Enough already of pronouncing white Canadians guilty of having Islamophobic and other hateful tendencies coursing through their veins — while allowing them little or no defence.
Whites are increasingly singled out as the only racists on the Canadian block. It’s in vogue these days. Of course, some whites are guilty of this ugliness. But it’s a wildly embellished claim by people with agendas, who know better.
The first person that should be hauled before that committee that’ll never form in this Liberal anti-white climate — and placed under oath — is former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi.
Make him back up his shameful, low, divisive blanket attack on whites that he accused of being “radicalized” against Muslims.
Make him prove his claim politicians are guilty of cashing in on anti-Islamic sentiment for personal benefit.
Nenshi called Parliament to arms to combat the “radicalization of white people in this country,” when he testified before a Senate human rights committee Monday, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
He also claimed politicians “have seen short-term political gain in this” by fundraising off Islamophobia. Of course, he didn’t name names. To do so would require evidence. Innuendo sufficed. Tarnish the reputations of the whole lot of them.
Nenshi even managed to portray Amira Elghwaby as a victim because she isn’t being backed and bowed to by all politicians. Right there, Nenshi destroyed any credibility he had.
Elghawaby, earning a $191,000 annual salary as Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia on a four-year contract, labelled Quebecers as racist bullies, said former prime minister Stephen Harper hurt Muslims more than 9/11, and trashed Canada Day observances as “European, Judeo-Christian storytelling.” No prejudice on her part, eh?
But Nenshi was “vexed” because poor Elghwaby was “browbeaten” and “harangued” and “lectured to” by politicians and media who wanted her to explain herself. Talk about cleverly turning the tables and excusing someone for trashing Canadians and disrespecting Canadian values opposed to hers.
And then there are all those alleged radicalized whites prowling around looking to victimize Muslims.
Nenshi testified that when he was mayor, he was invited to conferences held to find a way to stop the radicalization of young Muslim men.
“I would submit to this committee our problem in this country is not the radicalization of Muslim men in this country. It’s important and we have to focus on it. When do we start talking about the radicalization of white people?”
He lamented whites in their 20s and 30s are “very susceptible to radicalization messages.”
From whom? How? When and where is this travesty happening? No, Nenshi never bothered to explain who is behind these alleged sinister radicalization attempts. Apparently, no called on him to do that. So, just believe him.
When asked what should be done Nenshi said: “Number one is, we need a strong statement from this committee that across this country the importance of the dignity of Muslim people matters and that Muslim people cannot be used as political footballs.”
What does that even mean? These so-called political footballs are friends and neighbours and coworkers of people of all skin colours including white, serve in every level of government, shine in academic institutions, and own businesses.
Mosques have been built across Canada’s landscape and Muslims are free to worship, but Nenshi slid comfortably into the “religious bigotry” accusation to support his claims.
“I actually don’t love the term ‘Islamophobia’ because it’s not about a phobia,” he said. “It’s not about a fear. I often talk about religious bigotry. But it doesn’t matter what we call it. The same people are going to attack us anyway.”
Who exactly are these awful people in attack mode? Again, harsh claims with no proof. Just toss it out there, it’ll stick. And then slide in a perplexing casual remark, with no details, about “death threats” against Muslims for effect. It’s very heart-wrenching. Very effective. Very cheap.
So, who was Nenshi trying to impress? Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who can barely hide his disdain for old stock white Canadians he’s branded bigoted, racist, and xenophobic? Trudeau has never been challenged to back up these claims intended to drive a wedge into Canada, so why would anyone else have to?
Nenshi certainly wouldn’t have been trying to impress the droves of Calgarians, many of them white, who showed such anti-Islam tendencies they elected him mayor of Calgary from 2010-2017 three times. He made history being the first Muslim elected as mayor of a major city in North America.
How did he survive such terrible oppression?
Nenshi demanded the committee condemn the “religiously bigoted” Bill 21 in Quebec, which bars people from certain jobs if they wear religious symbols.
He demanded the committee stand up to those who spread the anti-Islamic hatred he alleged grips hearts of white Canadians.
It’s time for someone to demand accusations of widespread anti-Islamic hatred be proven.
And it’s time for someone to demand that whites stop being singled out for sins committed by blacks, Asians, indigenous, and Muslims.
Having said that, Canada is not a rabidly racist country.
People, with whatever agenda drives them, that try to portray it as so should be ashamed of themselves. Divisive racists.
(1) comment
The laddie doth protest too much, methinks. Still the same showboating personality.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.