Opinion

 SLOBODIAN: Banff’s prescribed burn gone awry review cites multiple failings

Remember that fire training exercise near Banff that got out of hand in May? The report says chaos, confusion, inexperience and insufficient talk — briefings — dogged the all-female team's exercise.
Remember that fire training exercise near Banff that got out of hand in May? The report says chaos, confusion, inexperience and insufficient talk — briefings — dogged the all-female team's exercise.Western Standard files
Loading content, please wait...
Banff
female firefighters
training exercise
out of control

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news