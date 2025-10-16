SLOBODIAN: BC’s barbaric secret — Teen girls mutilated in ‘gender affirming clinics’ while NDP politicians cheer

Last week, the BC Legislature heard that a private Vancouver gender clinic amputates the healthy breasts of girls as young as 14. Regretful teens who got trapped in transgender madness say they barely endured the excruciating pain of double mastectomies. But indoctrinating lunatics promote and celebrate body mutilation. And, as it was shamefully demonstrated in the legislature, people who should protect minors from them don’t.The issue was raised by Dallas Brodie, interim leader of the OneBC party..PARKE: Public education and the myth of separation of church and state.The response from Niki Sharma, NDP Attorney General and Deputy Premier, was appalling. NDP MLAs applauded her. “World renowned child advocate Christopher Elson informed us that a private gender clinic in Vancouver is performing double mastectomies on healthy girls as young as 14 years old. Fourteen. Mr. Speaker, my question through you to the premier is this: How can you possibly allow this to continue?” said Brodie.Sharma rose to answer but cleverly sidestepped commenting on ghouls with scalpels mutilating gender-confused girls barely into their teens. .Instead, she haughtily lectured that “gender identity is protected under the BC Human Rights Code.”Sharma deflected and shamed like lefties do when confronted with uncomfortable truths. She had the uppity gall to accuse opposition members of being driven by “intolerance, racism, and hate.” .Sharma didn’t deny that 14-year-olds are having their breasts amputated. She couldn’t. It has been happening for years in BC and elsewhere in Canada..BARBER: The digital ID is here.Two years ago, the National Post, using data compiled by the Canadian Institute for Health Information, revealed that in a five-year period, 303 teens aged 17 and younger underwent double mastectomies. The youngest was 14. More recently, pro-family activist Chris “Billboard” Elston exposed information divulged by a Vancouver anesthesiologist in an August 25 post on X. The clinic allegedly performs 10 double mastectomies daily. The government pays doctors $400 per cancer patient — and $1,400 for the same procedure on gender-confused women or girls, including 14-year-olds..WATCH: Billboard Chris speaks to UN on gender transitioning as child abuse.A growing number of females — suffering significant psychological and health issues — regret surgeries and hormone therapy received as teenagers. .SLOBODIAN: 'Sarah's' tragic story of a sex-change regretted.Lawsuits launched by females who say they were pushed into transition when too young to understand its ramifications are mounting worldwide. Medical professionals and countries now ban or restrict transgender surgery and hormone therapy.But Sharma championed parental rights to permit children under age 18, as required by law, to hack off body parts. Exceptions are made when ‘experts’ determine minors can consent to ‘gender-affirming’ surgeries if they understand the treatment and its implications. So, ideological fanatics can conclude a minor — years away from mental maturity — grasps what time and the science are still figuring out. .KEENEY: Charlie Kirk and the fragility of civic peace.“I have to say this is another sad day in the BC legislature when conservative politicians are trying to dictate what parents should be doing and decisions they should be making with love and support for their children,” lectured Sharma. “And we're picking on vulnerable children.”Vulnerable children, eh? Elson’s research discovered many of the children being transitioned are autistic, in foster care, or sexually abused. Go ahead, try to prove him wrong..SLOBODIAN: What kind of mom lets autistic, trans, daughter, 14, do this?.“Health decisions, individual health decisions for kids, are protected right of parents to make with their doctor in the best interests of their children. Not by governments and not by politicians,” Sharma continued. .That’s rich. Fact. Some parents are forced to comply under the threat that the BC government will take their children away. The BC ‘justice’ system put a father through hell and jailed him for going public with his unsuccessful fight to stop his 14-year-old daughter from undergoing hormone therapy to transition to a male..BC father who tried to stop child's gender transition fights to make his name public.The Western Standard reached out to the clinic in question and Sharma. The clinic didn’t respond. Sharma declined comment. .OLDCORN: Alberta’s teachers’ union abandons students for politics.“Any questions on the government's positions on healthcare will need to be answered by the Ministry of Health,” wrote her/his/him spokesman in an email.When contacted, Brodie called the surgeries “barbaric.”“I don't know who could cut a little girl’s breasts off. What kind of human being would you have to be to do that? Who could even do that to a dog?”.The difference between a dog and a minor child in Canada is that an offender would only be rightfully charged, maybe jailed, for mutilating the dog. “We’re called the radicals. They accuse us of being bad people when we raise an issue most British Columbians are concerned about. We’re the people who are normal. You people who pulled things so far to this radical extreme of gender ideology don't realize how far out there you are.” “The kids can’t fight this battle. They’re being subjected to this. It's up to us, grownups, to stop this. We have to fight this war.”.HILTON-O’BRIEN: Big money in little politics.The Conservative Party has to man up. Sharma was wrong to call them intolerant, racist, and hateful. Cowards? No argument here. When it gets a tad controversial, they run and hide. Ducking social conservative issues in a federal tactic too.Unlike timid politicians, Elson is controversial because he tackles the transgender issue concerning children head-on. .Despite his non-aggressive approach, crazed fanatics have beaten him up dozens of times.“The Conservatives were prohibited from attending the special event OneBC held in the legislature this week for Billboard Chris. None of the Conservative Party members were allowed to attend when Chris gave an hour-long presentation,” said Brodie..OLDCORN: Eby can’t veto a nation-building pipeline.Last week, two Conservative members “ran out of the chamber” when it was time to vote on OneBC’s private member’s bill, Protecting Minors from Gender Transition Act.The bill was designed to allow parents to sue medical practitioners for compensation for up to 25 years after they had provided care to transgender youth; bar doctors from administering puberty blockers to minors; abolish gender ideology in schools; and prohibit public funds for gender transitions.OneBC is comprised of former Conservatives Brodie and Tara Armstrong..Armstrong said the bill would “restore sanity” to BC, which is “sleepwalking through the greatest medical scandal in modern history.” It didn’t even reach first reading when it was voted down.Meanwhile, scalpels will be sharpened to carve up more poor girls. “Right now, there’s no hope. It’s going to continue unabated,” said Brodie.Heartbreaking, wicked insanity.