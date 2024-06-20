SLOBODIAN: Because it's 2024: Why women have left Trudeau for the Conservatives

He carved a path of broken promises and destructive policies since 2015, yet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau desperately wants another chance. That’s he’s running again is proof he’s delusional enough to believe he deserves to be re-elected.Unfortunately for him, a growing number of women voters disagree.These would include enablers who supported him in three elections while he systematically devastated Canada and our quality of life. They have finally had enough of him and his policies, come to their senses, and want to end the toxic relationship.He's been an unfaithful faux he-feminist. Trust is shattered. Life with him has become unbearably hard. So, no more chances. Get out. Change the locks. Adios.Fortunately, there’s an available guy with a lot of appeal who is ready and willing to step in and take over. He doesn’t appear to be the type to take women — or any Canadians — who trust him for granted. He knows how to listen. It’s refreshing. No uppity lecturing. No pointing an accusing finger to stir up anger and division.Just a steady message that offers hope and solutions to problems heavily weighing Canadians down.It’s resonating.According to a recent Abacus Data poll, a stunning 41% of women would vote for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre if the federal election was held now. Trudeau managed to eke out 22%, trailed by Rolex-man NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh at 20%.That compares with a February Abacus poll that found 38% of women said they’d vote Conservative, 26% Liberal, and 23% NDP.Overall, the Conservatives currently hold a 20-point lead over the Liberals who have traditionally relied on the faithful female vote for Trudeau to rescue them from being booted out of Parliament. The breakup underway sure has things looking grim for the cabal and its unpopular, weak leader who had a 59% negative rating in the Abacus poll.“Have women finally seen through this narcissist's bulls**t? Do they now realize he's totally incompetent and a pathological liar? Did it take making them much poorer to finally see the light?” said Monica, a Calgary-based Western Standard reader.Well, not all women are walking toward the light. One professional said she plans to vote for Trudeau because he’s “nice.” She’s apparently comfortable, directly unaffected by his disastrous policies. Give him another term and that’ll change. But for now, for sheltered her, nice will suffice.Nice. Hair. Socks. That kind of reckless naivety on the part of women casting votes is what got Canada into the hole the Liberals and their reckless spending and globalist leanings dug — that many fear is too deep to climb out of.Why are astute women voters, who were initially reluctant, gravitating toward Poilievre?The cost of living. Alarms going off every time they go grocery shopping.The state stealing parental control to dig its talons into children to sexualize and manipulate them.Special school programs for their children cancelled to pay for interpreters for immigrant children brought in at too rapid a rate that Canada cannot accommodate or afford.An attack on females disguised as empathetic woke by the he-feminist fraudster who supports males being allowed into little girl’s change rooms and on sports teams.The insanity of government supplied tampons in male bathrooms, while women who actually need them must pay for their own.Capital gains tax changes. The carbon tax. Mortgage rates hitting the roof.No chance of their children owning homes.Not enough housing, not enough money, not much hope for the future. Until Poilievre came along to rekindle hope.Time will tell if he’s got the backbone to stand up to the boys in the short pants — unelected bureaucrats who call the shots and order MPs around. Or the globalists who want to control Canada that Trudeau, Chrystia Freeland and other Liberals and New Democrats got so cozy with.In the meantime, Canadians are embracing Poilievre’s support of a free market, less tax, no out-of-control government spending, and vision of a country where “the state is the servant, not master.”While Trudeau spends with abandon supporting the climate change hoax, Poilievre wants to see an end to poverty like the reliance of an expected three million Canadians this year on food banks.Poilievre gains points with the majority pro-choice women but disappoints pro-lifers by distancing himself from the debate by declaring that he refuses to place any restrictions on abortion in Canada where babies can be ripped out of the womb up until the time of birth.“When I am prime minister, no laws or rules will be passed that restrict women's reproductive choices. Period," he said.He wins points with even the most pro-Liberal women, including mothers, by saying: “Female sports, female change rooms, female bathrooms should be for females — not for biological males.”Trudeau the professed champion of women? Well, instead of declaring women should be protected from men prowling in their private spaces, he wrongly accused Poilievre of “picking a fight” with the sexual minorities’ community.Trudeau talks pronouns and perverted ideologies. Poilievre talks reigning in inflation and controlling mortgage rates.Trudeau runs away from the crowd (OK, even before the frustrated unwashed masses took to hollering and cursing at him.)Poilievre gets right in the middle of the crowd and looks like he enjoys being there.Increasingly, Canadians are annoyed with Trudeau’s arrogant doublespeak and refusal to acknowledge he’s responsible for plummeting quality of life.Women are feeling it like never before.The next poll should be interesting. Prediction? Never underestimate the unforgiving wrath of women scorned and betrayed by Trudeau’s flattering chatter. There’s no going back, no mending the broken relationship that turned toxic.