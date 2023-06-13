Pepper spray

Pepper spray is an effective, non-lethal weapon of defence. To be armed with it could mean the difference between temporarily incapacitating an attacker and escaping, or being the helpless victim of a brutal, perhaps deadly assault.

At the very least, tucked in a pocket or in a nightstand drawer, it would give law-abiding citizens — especially women — peace of mind knowing they have a means of protection within reach.

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

It is long overdue that a politician has the courage to stand up for Joe Average. That is at the heart of Bernier's position. Currently the state holds all the cards and can, and will, destroy those that were simply defending themselves. This underpins the very fabric of government overreach that form the foundation of our state-biased legal system.

Bravo to Bernier for once again showing he is the only politician with courage to say and do what is right.

Cadmann Weyland
Cadmann Weyland

1. Any person who comes under threat of attack must have the full right to defend their own life and that of anyone at risk. That must be considered a basic human right. If an attacker is armed, the threat is obvious. If not, even a strong unarmed attacker can injure or kill.

2. An intruder / attacker must be deemed to have forfeited his rights. And in defending one's self, a person must use whatever defensive tool comes to hand that gives them more than an even chance of survival. A kitchen knife or a bat or pepper spray is no match in defense against someone who may have a gun. Or a knife, whatever.

3. Even in an urban center, if you can't get to your phone to call 911, the police are going to arrive far too late to protect you. When seconds make the difference, many minutes.. or even 2 or 3 minutes... is far too long.

4. Easy for politicians who are defended by armed police / security to say we can't defend ourselves, that's just over the top pathetic hypocrisy. Only their lives are worth protecting? (sarcastically)... Actually theirs may be the only ones NOT worth protecting.

To me bear spray is a good idea IF the intruder doesn't have a gun. It's possible you can incapacitate without killing. But when you're on your own against an attacker you'd better use the best defense you can quickly get hands on. Whether our lying narcissistic hypocrite PM likes it or not, you have no choice.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

The issue is you will be charged for defending yourself in Canada. And in turn you will be buried in legal bills for your act of self defense. You may be (far from a "will be") found not guilty of the primary offense of self defense, but the Crown will have a litany of weasel charges to nail you on.

That is the point of Bernier's policy, to keep the Crown from scr3wing over Joe Average. When it comes to a self defense case the Crown IS your enemy. They will do everything possible to scr3w you over, and that is why the laws need to be changed.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

The author writes that criminals will use “bear spray to complement other weapons of choice like knives, guns, and fists.” This is absolutely true and I can think of no better reason to allow, even encourage, Canadian citizens to be prepared in a similar manner. I would also like to point out that the halfwit politicians and judges who preach that the public doesn’t need guns for protection, are themselves protected by gun-carrying security people. So, their argument is moot based simply on their own circumstances.

Linda Slobodian Staff
Linda Slobodian

Well said!

