Maxime Bernier dared to go where politicians fear to go.
Late-term abortion is “abhorrent” and comparable to “infanticide,” said the leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC.)
There are no abortion laws in Canada, he said.
Women can have late-term abortions, even when a baby is close to being — or is — fully developed and there is no threat to mother or child, he said.
All true.
Bernier said all that out loud, in front of the media cameras, with courage and conviction.
In Canada today, it does take courage to talk about protecting the unborn — who legally can be aborted “minutes before birth.” Think about that.
Bernier was on fire Thursday when he said he’d introduce the Protection of Preborn Children Act, a special proposal to change Section 287 of the Criminal Code to ban abortion after 24 weeks.
He charged into politically taboo territory.
All three main party leaders are pro-abortion.
Besides, talk about protecting the unborn by elected MPs inspires fear of campaign donations drying up, losing votes, and getting hammered by feminists and party brass, no matter what party it is. There’s that urban vote to capture!
MPs have told me they are ordered to just shut up and avoid about the issue.
Cowards of all political stripes have been this way for decades, ever since the 1988 Supreme Court decision involving abortion Dr. Henry Morgentaler that declared abortion provisions in the Criminal Code unconstitutional.
It left the door open for politicians to determine what “reasonable limits” should be applied.
A 1990 bill passed in the House of Commons under former Progressive Conservative prime minister Brian Mulroney’s government would have made it a criminal offence to abort a baby unless a woman’s life or health were threatened. It died in the Senate.
That was basically the end of that to this day.
If elected, Bernier vowed to raise the issue in the House. Nobody wants that.
He knows his abortion talk will make some politicians squirm, maybe even prick a few consciences.
He knows it will enrage the pro-abortion crowd and prompt them to start sharpening their talons.
They’ve been eerily silent since his press conference on abortion.
Maybe they haven’t devised a way to put a spin on the fact that a baby — with a heartbeat and ability to feel pain — outside the womb is the same baby inside the womb and not just a blob of something.
Maybe they’re booking the buses to head to Portage-Lisgar to derail Bernier’s campaign.
Bernier is running in the June 19 byelection in the federal riding held since 2008 by Candice Bergen, former interim Conservative Party leader, who stepped down in February.
He won’t be one of those politicians on the campaign trail tossing out crumbs. Oh yes, sure they’re pro-life. But they never deliver anything and betray the voters who support the stand over and over again.
Bernier wants the abortion debate to be reopened.
Many polls show that 51% of Canadians — sometimes more depending on the poll —are opposed to abortion in the third trimester.
They also want the abortion debate reopened.
Bernier hears them.
“These millions of Canadians need to be represented in the House of Commons.” He’s running in a riding that elected Bergen with 55% of the vote. But the PPC candidate got a surprising 22%, the best in any Canadian riding in 2021.
The pro-abortion crowd will try to eat him alive as the campaign goes forward. It’ll portray him as fringe, against women’s rights, this, that and everything neanderthal nasty.
“We’re not afraid. The PPC welcomes a debate on abortion,” said Bernier.
The abortion industry is secretive. Reliable statistics are hard to find.
But it seems there’s a booming business to protect. Campaign Life Coalition’s (CLC) website said abortion has claimed more than four million babies since 1969.
According to the National Abortion Federation Canada and the Action Centre for Sexual Health and Rights, “one in three people who are able to become pregnant will have an abortion during their lifetime.”
People? Not just women? So woke.
The Protection bill would limit the legal availability of abortion to a maximum 24 weeks, and outlaw late-term abortions unless the mother’s life or health are at risk, in cases of rape or abuse, or if the baby has a lethal abnormality or no brain function.
“Our governments regulate almost everything in our lives, including such ridiculous things like plastic straws. But there is a complete legal void when it comes to killing unborn human beings.”
Bernier challenged people who say late-term abortions only happen in rare circumstances when the child has a fetal deformity or the mother’s life is threatened.
“That’s certainly not true.”
“Although statistics are hard to obtain because of the controversial nature, we know that such late-term abortions happen in Canada.”
The Quebec government has reported that since 2005 it has covered the costs of late-term abortions done out-of-province, including the travel to the US. Between 17 to 42 Quebec women head across the border annually to terminate a third-trimester pregnancy.
That’s just Quebec.
“Whether there are few or many is irrelevant, anyway. This is murder and it should be criminal. You can’t argue ‘it’s my body, my choice’ in such cases… It involves another human being.”
“Freedom is one of my core values as you know. But that doesn’t support the freedom of a mother to kill her fully developed baby before or after it is born.”
It’s time for Canada to join the “civilized world as a country that protects life and protects children.”
Even “progressive” European countries have laws restricting abortion. Most restrictions start in the second trimester and late-term abortions aren’t allowed.
“It’s time to stop listening to hysterical feminists who have hijacked this issue for too long.”
(2) comments
Bernier remains the only federal leader worth supporting. The rest are a sham that will scr3w Alberta over with their policies...and yes, that definitely includes the Equalization pushing PeePee.
“Bernier challenged people who say late-term abortions only happen in rare circumstances when the child has a fetal deformity or the mother’s life is threatened.“
If this is true, there is no harm in writing a law that is specific to these tragic cases.
The Supreme Court expected our politicians to write a new law but our politicians have been cowards. They would not ask what Canadians want. They have no moral compass except for their own beliefs.
Unfortunately, those people in favour of abortion would prefer to have their way and silence anyone that doesn’t agree with them.
Our Prime Minister is convinced that he alone is right and has prevented any discussion on this epic tragedy. His opinion is the only one that matters. He has surrounded himself with people that agree with him and he is exporting his ideas around the world with our Canadian tax dollars to support his blood lust.
Anyone with a valid concern is told to sit down and shut up.
Now there is a huge industry surrounding aborted human body parts that is voraciously consuming these human beings that have been deemed unworthy of life.
Not content with destroying a life before it begins, now the Canadian government is coming for our seniors, people with disabilities, the lonely and the poor. Apparently, we Canadians are number one at harvesting the organs of the euthanized.
Our great nation no longer has any understanding of the sanctity of human life. We have become a people that look at others as nothing more that the sum of useful body parts.
How can God not judge that?
