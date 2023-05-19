Maxime Bernier

Maxime Bernier

 Maxime Bernier

Maxime Bernier dared to go where politicians fear to go.

Late-term abortion is “abhorrent” and comparable to “infanticide,” said the leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC.)

Morgentaler

Henry Morgentaler, whose Supreme Court of Canada case ultimately led to unrestricted abortion in Canada.

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

(2) comments

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Bernier remains the only federal leader worth supporting. The rest are a sham that will scr3w Alberta over with their policies...and yes, that definitely includes the Equalization pushing PeePee.

Report Add Reply
kim.jeglum
kim.jeglum

“Bernier challenged people who say late-term abortions only happen in rare circumstances when the child has a fetal deformity or the mother’s life is threatened.“

If this is true, there is no harm in writing a law that is specific to these tragic cases.

The Supreme Court expected our politicians to write a new law but our politicians have been cowards. They would not ask what Canadians want. They have no moral compass except for their own beliefs.

Unfortunately, those people in favour of abortion would prefer to have their way and silence anyone that doesn’t agree with them.

Our Prime Minister is convinced that he alone is right and has prevented any discussion on this epic tragedy. His opinion is the only one that matters. He has surrounded himself with people that agree with him and he is exporting his ideas around the world with our Canadian tax dollars to support his blood lust.

Anyone with a valid concern is told to sit down and shut up.

Now there is a huge industry surrounding aborted human body parts that is voraciously consuming these human beings that have been deemed unworthy of life.

Not content with destroying a life before it begins, now the Canadian government is coming for our seniors, people with disabilities, the lonely and the poor. Apparently, we Canadians are number one at harvesting the organs of the euthanized.

Our great nation no longer has any understanding of the sanctity of human life. We have become a people that look at others as nothing more that the sum of useful body parts.

How can God not judge that?

Report Add Reply

