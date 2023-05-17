Maxime Bernier’s two-year standoff with the law in Manitoba is finally over. All that’s left to do is pay the $2,008.30 he was fined Tuesday in provincial court for ignoring public health orders during COVID-19.
The People’s Party of Canada leader told Judge Anne Krahn he made a mistake choosing to gather with nine to 15 party members at a time in southern Manitoba parks in June 2021, even though they did social distance.
“I said ‘Your honour, I had these meetings outside. I think this was a bad idea. The idea would have been to have these meetings in Walmart because you know, you could go to Walmart, inside, with a lot of people,’” Bernier told the Western Standard.
He was unapologetic during his address to the court.
“It was a dark time in Canada, I am proud of what I did,” said Bernier who rallied against “draconian” mandates and restrictions throughout the pandemic.
Bernier had criss-crossed Canada visiting ridings, holding rallies and preparing for the September 2021 federal election. Along the way, he was slapped with COVID-related tickets a few times.
“But I never went to jail.”
That is until he was arrested, handcuffed and put in a Manitoba cell.
Manitoba’s COVID restrictions were particularly heavy-handed.
“That was the first time in the history of our country that we put a leader of a political party campaigning in a democracy, adding another point of view from the government’s and saying the legislation is unfair.”
“It was the first time in Canadian history that a politician was thrown in jail for a non-crime. It was an embarrassing example of political repression.”
Bernier was the only one arrested in any of the gatherings he held in small communities.
It’s been a long haul. Delayed court dates, ‘welcoming committees’ with badges and handcuffs, a 12-hour stay behind bars that “was not fun,” and finally the fine.
Nonetheless, Bernier is hoping to move to Manitoba.
He’s running in the June 19 byelection in the federal Portage-Lisgar riding, held by former Conservative Party interim leader Candice Bergen’s since 2008. Bergen stepped down in February.
If he wins, that would be the second time he makes history.
He would be the first PPC member to be elected to Parliament since he formed the party in 2018. The cabinet minister in former prime minister Stephen Harper’s government left the party after he lost the leadership race to Andrew Scheer.
In court, Bernier admitted to a statement of facts. Yes, he held public gatherings with PPC provincial members in preparation for the federal election. And no, he did not quarantine upon entering Manitoba, contrary to public health orders in place in June 2021.
But he stressed it wasn’t an admission of guilt. That would “imply” a Criminal Code violation as opposed to temporary provincial restrictions.
“I said I’m not guilty of anything. I admitted the facts to save time and money.”
“I said I don’t agree with these decisions. I still believe they were unconstitutional, illegal and immoral.”
“I decided to save money for taxpayers here and the time courts to admit the facts…that I was there, that other people were there, so the Crown didn’t have to present witnesses for that.”
The planned three-day trial wrapped up in two hours. The judge was back in 20 minutes with her decision.
The unvaccinated Bernier was issued four tickets on June 19, 2021.
Two were for failing to self-isolate and holding an outdoor meeting in Niverville, Manitoba. He was handed the same two tickets after a second outdoor event in nearby St. Pierre-Jolys.
After that, he was hauled off to jail.
The two charges of entering Manitoba and failing to self-isolate were stayed. The Crown was forced to drop both charges because police asked Bernier about his vaccination status without informing him of his right to an attorney.
“We won the Charter of Rights argument. We argued the tickets about the quarantine, didn’t respect my Charter of Rights to have access to a lawyer.”
Bernier’s lawyer Alex Stiegerwald asked Krahn to issue reprimands. He argued that the pending federal election constituted a unique circumstance for the public health violation.
The Crown wanted $3,300 in fines.
“My lawyer also argued that because I was arrested, cuffed and put in jail for 12 hours I paid the price.”
Krahn ruled that time Bernier served in jail was adequate punishment for one fine. But ordered him to pay a fine, costs and surcharges for the other.
Krahn said Bernier made a deliberate and conscious decision to not respect the rule of law. He had been warned.
“When I was in Alberta and I said I was going to Manitoba, the premier (Brian Pallister) at that time said I was not welcome and that if I was coming there, he will ‘empty my pockets.’”
“So that was a political decision to arrest me and put me in jail.”
Bernier, who said he respected Krahn’s ruling, said many constituents in Portage-Lisgar are “proud” of him for standing “firmly” against “unnecessary and tyrannical” COVID restrictions.
In the 2021 federal election PPC fared best in Portage-Lisgar, capturing 22 per cent of the vote. Bergen was re-elected with 55%.
Branden Leslie, Bergen’s former campaign manager, will run for the Conservative Party in the riding.
Bernier as not a one off, many Canadians suffered at the hand of an all out assault on our rights by an Authoritarian Government, at all levels, backed up by multi national corporations like the banks, and by a Gestapo like police force from national, provincial and civic. I would
Have never believed this to happen in Canada, it has become expected in 3rd world nations, but to see it happening in Canada, in real time was as shocking as it gets, watching police mow down old ladies with their horses, steal cans of gas from the backs of peoples vehicles, bully and harass kids on skateboards and people in their own homes having a gathering. But the one thing that really bothers me isn’t all this, it was the willingness of so many Canadians to “rat”’out their neighbors, turn on family and friends and side with the dictatorship thst has become the Ottawa government, if you know anything about history, you understand that fascist regimes, and communism would never have happened without the cooperation of many people and their willingness to hand over their family, friends and neighbors to the “authorities”.
