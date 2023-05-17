Bernier arrest

PPC leader Maxime Bernier is arrested after holding open-air meetings in small towns in Manitoba, during the COVID lockdowns in 2021.

Maxime Bernier’s two-year standoff with the law in Manitoba is finally over. All that’s left to do is pay the $2,008.30 he was fined Tuesday in provincial court for ignoring public health orders during COVID-19.

The People’s Party of Canada leader told Judge Anne Krahn he made a mistake choosing to gather with nine to 15 party members at a time in southern Manitoba parks in June 2021, even though they did social distance.

Bernier

Bernier speaks with reporters in Portage La Prairie.

Tags

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Bernier as not a one off, many Canadians suffered at the hand of an all out assault on our rights by an Authoritarian Government, at all levels, backed up by multi national corporations like the banks, and by a Gestapo like police force from national, provincial and civic. I would

Have never believed this to happen in Canada, it has become expected in 3rd world nations, but to see it happening in Canada, in real time was as shocking as it gets, watching police mow down old ladies with their horses, steal cans of gas from the backs of peoples vehicles, bully and harass kids on skateboards and people in their own homes having a gathering. But the one thing that really bothers me isn’t all this, it was the willingness of so many Canadians to “rat”’out their neighbors, turn on family and friends and side with the dictatorship thst has become the Ottawa government, if you know anything about history, you understand that fascist regimes, and communism would never have happened without the cooperation of many people and their willingness to hand over their family, friends and neighbors to the “authorities”.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.