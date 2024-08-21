SLOBODIAN: Beware Nenshi’s creepy ‘gut punch’ bleating against Smith’s protective children’s pronoun policy

Oh my, the lefties are in a big drama queen flap over Premier Danielle Smith’s policy requiring parental consent for pronoun changes in school.Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi — who recently said he fancies the style of Tim Walz, the Mao Zedong-loving hardcore communist US Democrat vice-presidential candidate — called it “a gut punch.”Nenshi’s apparent profound abdominal pain stems from the fact that Smith is fighting for the rights of parents to know what is going on with their kids at school.Think about that. Nenshi spews spin and talks dishonest trash against Smith while he advocates for children — urged by teachers and radicals who have no business trying to take control of other people’s kids — keeping secrets from their parents.You know what’s a real gut punch comrade Nenshi?A parent finding out by accident that poor little Mikey was groomed by some twisted freak to suddenly call himself Michelle, or confused Kaitlin is calling herself Karl.A real gut punch is when parents find out by accident that some jerk running a classroom or after-school program told a child who is suddenly secretive and withdrawn not to trust them. That’s a demented, abusive kind of cruelty to inflict on a child trying to find his or her way in this messed up, confusing, often frightening world.A real gut punch is forcing teachers to walk on eggshells fearing shrieking militant radicals will come at them to destroy their careers and bankrupt them, so they submit to ideological garbage they know is wrong and horrifically harmful to children.A real gut punch is needlessly frightening members of the transgender community into thinking Alberta’s premier is going to target them in a bad way — just to gain political points. That’s really very sleazy and cruel, Nenshi.“She is yet again using vulnerable Albertans as pawns in her quest for political power,” tweeted Nenshi who is doing exactly that while telling transgender children that “we have your back” despite there being no threat. Ugh! Parents? Well, no. Nenshi doesn’t see a problem with stabbing them in the back by targeting them and shutting them out of their children’s lives.“We will see so much more of this over the fall,” warned Nenshi about Smith making concrete moves to protect Alberta parents and children.Albertans can only hope Nenshi is finally right about something.The NDP are notorious for fighting dirty and discarding or twisting truth. In this case, Nenshi rises to that challenge again like a trooper deliberately ignoring the fact that Smith emphatically denounced discrimination against the transgender community. “As premier of this province, I want every Albertan that identifies as transgender to know I care deeply about you, and I accept you as you are as long as I lead this province. That will ensure you are supported, and your rights are protected.”She promised support for youth identifying as transgender; the enforcement of child protection laws if a parent who rejects a transgender child becomes abusive; and appropriate counseling services to support parents and youth identifying as transgender.Smith said changing genders is a decision that should be reserved for adults and males don’t belong in female sports. The real gut punch to Nenshi is that Smith won’t back down and is keeping a promise she made to Alberta parents about gender identity policies. She will follow the legislative process when the Alberta government starts the fall legislative session on October 28. Losing control of children to their parents must scare the stuff out of these demented Marxist/communist lefties who have infiltrated politics and classrooms.Here’s another gut punch that should terrify all Albertans.Nenshi sees himself as some sort of spinoff of US VP candidate Tim Walz — a communist and anti-faith, anti-family, anti-freedom-crushing zealot.“I think a little bit of Tim Walz, who’s the new VP candidate in the United States, people think he’s Minnesota nice. Well, I’m Calgary-nice, which means that we’ll always be empathetic, but we will not pause in calling out things that are wrong,” Nenshi told CTV’s Alberta Primetime on August 12.To gain insight into a person’s soul, look to who they admire or hold up as heroes.Gov. Walz’s brand of ‘nice’ is bone-chilling when it comes to democratic rights. He sent police into Minnesota neighborhoods armed with paintball guns to shoot people breaking curfew during COVID-19 lockdowns. In true CCP fashion he set up a tattletale hotline. Tampon Tim’s, as he is rightfully mocked for mandating tampons in boy’s grades 4-12 school bathrooms, brand of ‘nice’ includes lies and assaults on rights that would make Mao beam.Does Nenshi admire Walz for visiting China about 30 times and boasting that he frequently bought Mao’s Little Red Book to distribute?The US House Oversight Committee called for an investigation into Walz’s “longstanding connections” to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).But hey, Nenshi likes his style. Does any of Walz’s radical crackdown communist style mirror Nenshi’s vision for Alberta? So far, it seems that Nenshi’s got a good shot at making socialist comrade former NDP leader Rachel Notley look centre-right.Meanwhile, the perennially enraged Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan called Smith’s policy “weird.” Where have we heard that label before? Oh yes, it is a new Democratic talking point against Republicans and freedom-loving Americans. They too are ‘weird,” according to Marxist/socialist/communists.McGowan pointed to Albertans being worried about things like the cost of living, healthcare, climate change (the worry factor there is debatable), inflation, etc.“But she wants to talk about pronouns,” mocked McGowan, not at all caring that Albertan parents want her to talk about pronouns.Nenshi and McGowan are in sync with their talking points that ignore the tremendous strides the Conservatives have made in all these areas.Nenshi also told Primetime that Smith’s government should “focus on very real issues Albertans are facing around affordability, health care, education, growing the economy, instead of just trying to save her skin” in the November 2 leadership review.Real issues? So, in Nenshi’s own words “real issues” don’t involve parental rights. Remember that mom and dad when the election rolls around. Give these loons the ‘gut punch’ they deserve at the polls.In the next breath Nenshi said the NDP had to “think about new ways that we can really engage Albertans.”Oh buddy, you are off to one rocky start by alienating Alberta’s parents who are fed up with radical lefties getting in between them and their children.Along comes Premier Smith to put the brakes on the twisted agenda. And some angry clown, who’ll never have Smith’s courage, strength, wisdom, common sense, or compassion to fight for children and parental rights has the gall to call her policies “weird.”That’s just so dangerously messed up.