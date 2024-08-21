Opinion

SLOBODIAN: Beware Nenshi’s creepy ‘gut punch’ bleating against Smith’s protective children’s pronoun policy

What's a 'gut punch' is when teachers come between children and parents.
Naheed Nenshi calls Premier Danielle Smith's requirement for parental consent for pronoun changes in school, a 'gut punch.'
Naheed Nenshi calls Premier Danielle Smith's requirement for parental consent for pronoun changes in school, a 'gut punch.'Courtesy Alberta NDP/YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
Premier Danielle Smith's requirement for parental consent for pronoun changes in school.
"Nenshi calls need for parental consent a 'gut punch.'

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news