SLOBODIAN: Biden’s lies, exaggerated success claims worse than his gaffes

Joe Biden … US president … leader of the free world … host of the NATO’s 75th anniversary summit … making decisions on world hotspots in major conflict … Americans hurt worse economically under him … determined to run in the November presidential election.Yet one question from a reporter Thursday included mention of his need for bed time before 8 p.m. A legitimate concern.He must “pace” himself, but he’s ready to “finish the job,” raring to go another term, Biden said when asked if he’s fit to serve amidst calls for him to go away.Unlike during the disastrous debate with former president Donald Trump, Biden didn’t stare vacantly during this so-called “big boy” press conference. (That’s how it was promoted by diversity hire White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.)He stared at teleprompter screens taking “tough” questions, admitting he was “given a list” of reporters allowed to speak.“Oh look, Joe Biden’s totally unscripted press conference has a list of pre-approved reporters for Biden to call on. I’m sure none of them gave questions in advance to Biden’s team in exchange for being called on during this,” posted music video director and 2022 Tennessee House candidate Robby Starbuck on X.How did Biden, 81, whose failing cognitive abilities are under a microscope, perform?“My main takeaway from this press conference is that President Biden and Vice President Trump have done a marvellous job supporting President Putin of Ukraine,” wrote political commentator Michael Knowles on X, mocking Biden’s gaffes.Earlier, at a NATO-Ukraine Council meeting Biden referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Russian President Vladimir Putin. “And now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination. Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin,” he said.At the press conference Biden was asked if Kamala Harris could beat Trump if she had to replace him on the ticket.“Look, I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if I didn't think she was not qualified to be vice president,” he said as his cabinet ministers tried not to react.Biden forgot he’s the commander-in-chief.“I'm following the advice of my commander in chief, like my chief of staff of the military as well as the secretary of defence, intelligence people,” he said setting off a social media storm among those who believe former president Barak Obama’s in charge.“I’m following the advice of my Commander-In-Chief.” Holy SHIT! Saying the quiet part out loud … He means he’s following the orders from Shadow President OBAMA …,” posted The Patriot Voice, with a huge following on X.Biden said “it’s no joke” once, like he does when he lies about something. He said “anyway” a dozen times, like he does when he loses his train of thought. His voice lowered into that creepy whisper a few times.Biden talked a lot about NATO’s role and world woes, China, Ukraine/Russia, Israel/Hamas, and his crucial role in fixing things abroad, far, far away.He’s one of the three stooges running North America.If anyone had faith in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s global leadership skills, he quashed that with his clueless, preachy climate change speech at the summit. He earned deserved condemnation that Canada is a “parasitical member” of NATO, not paying our share.Then there’s Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, a hard left globalist and climate scientist zealot. Enough said.Ol’ Joe is in the middle.His blunders get headlines. Not enough attention is paid to Biden being bereft of moral character and a serial liar that crosses the politicking red line. Listening to him embellish his record, take credit for Trump’s accomplishments, and spew falsehoods makes one’s skin crawl. Then he couches it with faux humility because he doesn’t want to sound “self-serving.”An honourable democratic leader wouldn’t allow his justice department to go after a political opponent in unlawful ways like Trump has been hounded.Biden took a run at American gun owners the Democrats hanker to disarm.“More children are killed by a bullet than any other cause of death. United States of America what the hell are you doing? What are we doing?” he yelled. Gun deaths among US children increased 46% between 2019 (1,732) and 2021 (2,590 homicides, suicides, and accidents), according to the most recent Pew Research analysis. So did the population — and catch and release.Compare that to 930,160 abortions in 2020 and 1,026,700 in 2023. Not all children’s lives matter to Biden who praised Harris’s handling “the issue of freedom of women's bodies to have control over their bodies.”How about children raped and killed because of his open southern border policy?According to the New York Post, border agent suicides have “skyrocketed” under Biden’s policy because they couldn’t handle “rotting human remains and raped children.”Americans have been brutalized by raping, murdering migrants.But Biden’s fixing it now.“Working with Mexico, border encounters have gone down over 50%. The current level is lower today than when Trump left office,” said Biden who let millions — now between 11 and 20 million — of illegals enter the US.Border officials recorded 170,000 known entries in May, down from 200,000 the same month in 2023. There were under 80,000 in Trump’s last month in office in 2021.Biden had the gall to brag about what he accomplished on the border and lecture that with NATO Americans and their families are safer. But they aren’t safer under Biden.His administration is fighting efforts to ensure proof of citizenship is required to vote, that illegals who have been instructed to vote Democrat will need more identification than their name on a utility bill.He shamelessly attacked Trump’s foreign policies despite no war during his term and having achieved the historic Abraham Accords.No, Biden didn’t mention his disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal when US soldiers were killed — he forgot about them during the debate with Trump — and hundreds of Americans remain trapped in the country controlled by the brutal Taliban.While touting NATO’s Article 5 — an attack on one is an attack on all — Biden said the best way to “deter aggression” is to “prevent wars in the first place.”He didn’t do a good job on that. Biden bragged about all the countries he’s visited, all the world leaders he’s met with. Scant evidence of it benefiting anyone.He hailed the importance of alliances, then knocked America’s ally Israel. He took a shot at Israel’s “less than cooperative” war cabinet that wouldn’t heed his weak bark to stand down on rooting out Hamas terrorists from the Gaza strip who slaughtered 1,200 Oct. 7. Would this have anything to do with desperately needed Muslim votes in swing states like Michigan turning on him?Biden once boasted about creating 15,000 jobs. He meant 15 million. The Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) said it’s 2.7 million when factoring in things like nine million who returned to work after the pandemic. He boasted of creating 800,000 manufacturing jobs. No, said BLS, it only 214,000 since he took office.Biden didn’t mention many jobs he’s ‘created’ have gone to illegals because he granted hundreds of thousands work permits, angering business owners because it discriminates against American employees.He attacked Trump’s willingness to meet with dictators and declared “I have no good reason to talk to Putin right now … There’s not much that he’s prepared to do in terms of accommodating any change in his behaviour …”Much better to appease Democrat and RINO war mongers and the military industrial complex then face resistance Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orbin is getting from the European Union for heading to Moscow on a peace mission.Warmongers talk peace, Biden talks peace, but do they want peace? Easier to send billions to disappear into Zelensky’s black hole while more Ukrainians and Russians are slaughtered, adding to hundreds of thousands already slaughtered.Biden twisted Trump’s words when Trump went after NATO members for not paying their fair 2% of gross domestic product share on their militaries. “He’s already told Putin — and I quote — do whatever the hell you want.”Trump was asked if the US would defend a delinquent ally should Putin target one. He said: “You didn’t pay. You’re delinquent? … No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want,” said Trump fed up with the Americans being taken advantage of.Biden’s priorities are different. That Biden is a self-serving, truth sabotaging, shallow, danger to the world is the problem. Not his gaffes.