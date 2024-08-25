SLOBODIAN: Bloody trails left without a bullet being fired

A 12-year-old girl, terrorists and rage-possessed crazies are among the attackers armed with machetes or knives that recently went on rampages to injure and murder innocents.Canada. England, and now Germany.It's savagery on steroids. It leaves a bloody trail without a bullet being fired. But firearms and fretting about blade-wielding slashers being discriminated against seem to get more attention.In Canada, the Liberals and NDP fixate on confiscating firearms from law-abiding owners.In England, plagued with horrific immigrant crime, citizens protesting a slaughter at a daycare in July are being charged with hate crimes and jailed for online anti-immigration comments.Germany’s hospitality was rewarded with a savage attack at a festival Friday that left three people dead and eight injured. The manhunt for a maniac witnesses said screamed “Allahu Akbar” while aiming for people’s throats with a knife ended Saturday when he surrendered to police. A 26-year-old Syrian male affiliated with a home for refugees and, it seems ISIS, claimed to be the knifeman.Closer to home in Winnipeg, a 15-year-old male suffered horrific “life-altering” injuries after a brutal August 7 machete attack. He was walking down the street with friends and couldn’t outrun the stranger-predators who chased him, knocked him down, kicked, punched, hacked, and robbed him.No excuses, no leniency for that kind of rage — no matter how old the attackers are. Especially, if as alleged, it wasn’t their first attack.In this case, two male teens aged 14 and 15 were charged in connection with the attack. The victim underwent 20 hours of surgery. He had a skull fracture, both arms broken with slashes deep to the bone, his face and back were slashed, and one severed finger was reattached.Three days earlier on August 4, a 12-year-old girl allegedly had joined the two accused in another assault that left an 80-year-old Winnipeg man with “serious” upper body injuries. He had stepped outside for a cigarette when the stranger predators picked him to carve up.The trio armed with machetes and an axe was intoxicated, said Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) in a Friday news release.Meanwhile, in Solingen, Germany two men aged 67 and 56 and a woman aged 56, were slashed to death Friday when attending the music Festival of Diversity celebrating the city’s 650th anniversary.The city, population 160,000, is home to WKC Solingen, the world’s oldest military sword factory where — ironically — edged weapons of Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich were manufactured.A 15-year-old male — who didn’t report an imminent crime despite being told by the attacker ‘I’m going to stab everyone’ — had been arrested while the law hunted for the murderous predator.ISIS swiftly claimed responsibility for the attack.“ISIS’ Amaq news site indicates the group claimed the attacker, who is still on the run, to be a ‘soldier of the Islamic State,” reported the Mirror. “The suspect, ISIS also claimed, had carried out the attack in the city of Solingen on a ‘Christian gathering’ out of ‘revenge for Muslims in Palestine and everywhere.’”Meanwhile, Stockport, England is still reeling from the July 29 murder of three little girls — Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7 and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9 — by a hooded demon who attacked them in a daycare. Six other children and two workers were seriously injured by the son of a Rwandan immigrant who entered England illegally.Riots broke out. Law enforcement launched Operation Early Dawn to crack down on anti-immigration protesters and those who posted “offensive” comments on social media. Real criminals were released to make room in jail for arrested angry and grieving Brits fed up with rapes and violence going unchecked.Tragically, the scales of justice too often seem to tilt in favour of the blade-wielding maniacs.“A teenager in Britain was sent to 26 months prison after waving an England flag and shouting at police. Meanwhile a man who was involved in killing a 14-year-old boy with a machete will be released after 6 months prison,” posted Swedish journalist Peter Sweden on X August 23.“A nine-year-old girl was stabbed in Britain yesterday while out on the street playing with her friend. This comes just weeks after 3 children were murdered in a mass stabbing attack. Why isn’t this bigger news?” he posted August 22.“A few days ago a 16-year-old stabbed a priest in Ireland. Turns out it was a terror attack and the boy had been radicalized by jihadis. And just like that this was memory-holed by the mainstream media,” he posted August 19.In Calgary, the 62-year-old victim of a Boxing Day zoo machete attack said the court ignored a hate crime despite the fact that an enraged drug and alcohol crazed machete-wielding then 17-year-old male screamed ‘F**k white power’ as he hunted for people.Meanwhile, on the heels of every heinous stabbing attack, officials are quick to vow to protect citizens.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz offered his condolences and called for full prosecution in the Solingen attacker.But Germans have been at the mercy of numerous knives attacks this year. Prior to this latest one, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser vowed to take on reforming laws to fight knife crime to allow only knives with six-centimetre blades instead of the current 12-centimetre blades to be carried in public.But this ‘crackdown’ that likely wouldn’t do much good wasn’t enforced in time for the Solingen victims, was it?Meanwhile, Manitoba Justice Minister Matt Wiebe was shocked and horrified about the attacks on a teen and a senior.“The details of this attack are shocking and the level of violence that has been caused by machetes is absolutely horrifying,” said Wiebe.The provincial government will take steps to limit the sale and access to machetes so that they won’t be used in violent attacks. He’ll get right on it in the fall legislative session.The 12-year-old girl was charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon and released.The 14-year-old’s charges include two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a weapon and robbery.The 15-year-old’s charges include aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.Of the 778 reported homicides in 2023, 289 resulted from firearms compared with 234 from stabbings, according to figures released July 25 by Statistics Canada.That compares with 882 homicides in 2022, 383 of them firearms deaths and 283 stabbing deaths.The 2022 deaths include 11, plus another 17 injured, during a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan September 4, 2022, on James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon.The accused, Myles Sanderson, 32, died in police custody a few days after his arrest. He was unlawfully at large at the time of the slaughter during which some victims were targeted, others appeared to be random.How does the Liberal government obsession with gun control address tragedies like that?Remember when Conservative Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre raised the issue of a 32% increase in violent crime, including stabbing murders, under the Liberal government in the House in March 2023?Poilievre called on the Liberals to stop going easy on repeat offenders and to “replace bail with jail”Prime Minister Justin Trudeau utterly humiliated himself when he blamed gun owners for stabbing deaths and pushed his gun grab Bill C-21.“He thinks a hunter in Nunavut is responsible for the stabbings in downtown Vancouver. How ridiculous,” said Poilievre.Meanwhile, an 80-year-old Winnipeg senior is still healing. A brutalized 15-year-old victim faces reconstructive surgeries.That’s because a 12, 14, and 15-year-old apparently had easy access to machetes and allegedly unleashed an evil that impossible for normal people to comprehend.But blade-wielding terrorists and crazies who go after little ones in daycare get it.But let’s keep pushing to disarm citizens who will increasingly need to protect themselves.