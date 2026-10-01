Opinion

SLOBODIAN: Broken brains and brittle hearts — the dangerous sympathy for Lindsay Clancy

Militant supporters are rewriting the horrific reality of Clancy murdering her three young children.
Lindsay Clancy
Lindsay ClancyImage courtesy of ChatGPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Murder
Abortion
Opinion
Opinion Column
Feminists
Lindsay Clancy
Lindsay Clancy trial
child murderer
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news