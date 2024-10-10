SLOBODIAN: Burn our beautiful Canadian flag? Get out!

If you aren’t going to raise our glorious Canadian flag with reverent respect, keep your filthy hands off it.If you’re going to march in the streets foaming at the mouth and screaming genocidal slogans, go do it on the streets of whatever inhospitable and doubtless retarded place from whence you came, that taught you to stomp on and burn the Canadian flag. And the American flag too.Those megaphones with which you pierce tranquility — while all pumped up with venom and delusional self-importance — take them with you as well.Call for death and claim allegiance to designated terrorist organizations — “Yes, we are Hezbollah, and we are Hamas” and “Death to Canada, death to the United States, death to Israel” — while burning our Canadian flag?You should rot in jail.But you won’t because ideologically tainted or weak politicians, chasing votes to the detriment of Canadians in shameless disrespect of what the Canadian flag represents, protect you.These same traitors have the nerve to attend Canada Day and Remembrance Day ceremonies wearing Canadian flag pins and Poppies. They don’t burn the Canadian flag, but they stomp on it by not acting to protect patriotism and Canadians by crushing radicals freely swarming our streets fuelling terrorism.So please, use whatever benefit(s) you no doubt, ungratefully grift from Canadian taxpayers who built and cherish this country you hate, to buy a one-way ticket to wherever you came from. Canada doesn’t want or need you.The traitor sewer rat Canadians that celebrate and promote violence and hate, some joining in setting the Canadian flag ablaze, should leave too.That includes groupie university students, too lazy to study Canadian history, too stupid and brainwashed to know they’re being used. Every schoolteacher that drags young students to hate fests. University professors indoctrinating students with anti-Canadian, pro-radical militant antisemitic trash. And so-called ‘anti-hate’ zealots, the real radical haters, running taxpayer-funded groups and costly government programs.But the Liberal MPs who wouldn’t denounce you in the House of Commons should exit Canada first. Instead of condemning terrorist supporters when Conservative Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre asked them to follow his lead, they banned him from speaking.If all of the above aren’t 100% with Canada, they stand against it. So, let them get out. Canada doesn’t need them either.Take the sea of flags degrading our streets that celebrate terrorist organizations — Hamas, Hezbollah, ISIS — with you.Our Canadian flag first, only, and always.The Western Standard’s Jarryd Jäger produced sterling journalism and did Canada a great service when he embedded himself in a viper’s nest of Vancouver demonstrators celebrating the October 7 slaughter by Palestinian Hamas terrorists of 1,200 Israelis. They called for more of the same.Jäger’s video evidence offers proof of what many already knew. These demonstrations aren’t only anti-Israel — they are anti-Canadian and rabidly pro terrorism.They stomped on and burned Canadian flags.Thank you, Jarryd. You represented millions of Canadians who revere the Canadian flag in your touching move to respectfully piece together one shredded flag in the midst of that madness.Vancouver police issued a statement saying they’re “conducting an investigation” into the flag burnings and people “expressing solidarity with terrorist groups” and “making inflammatory statements” to determine if criminal offences occurred.What occurred blew past the boundaries of inflammatory statements.“Death to Canada, death to the United States and death to Israel,” said one female speaker hiding behind a mask at the rally organized by Samidoun.“We are Hezbollah, and we are Hamas,” declared the wretched thing.Samidoun, with Charlotte Kates acting as its international coordinator, is tied to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). Canada listed it a terrorist group in 2003. Kates has had run ins with the law.Poilievre called on the government to designate Samidoun a terrorist group. During nine years in power did it not occur to the Liberals that they should do that?We’ll see where the police investigation, that should prioritize hunting down that crazed she-terrorist— not a protester, a terrorist — leads.Hopefully, sympathizers within government won’t intervene to tie the law’s hands. Hopefully, justice will find these terrorist-loving thugs, part of a well-organized infrastructure, before more violent acts — or worse — occur. It’s headed that way.“Do you call the police or do you call an airstrike,” said Western Standard Publisher Derek Fildebrandt on The Pipeline Wednesday.See, strength is the only language crazed terrorists understand. Force only stops them from killing and bombing. Not negotiations, not pleas to behave, not even the millions of dollars the Liberal government sends their way contravening anti-terrorism laws.Canada’s military members, who swore allegiance to the Canadian flag, have bravely fought against tyranny and terrorism abroad on many missions over many years. They’ve kept Canada free, protected innocents, and held terrorists at bay, stop them from infiltrating Canada.But now here they are in Canada, great numbers of haters plotting in secret, openly glutting our streets, threatening us with free abandon.What a betrayal to Canadians taxpayers who paid billions upon billions in treasure to protect people they’d never meet.What a grotesque betrayal to our veterans who put themselves in harm’s way pledging allegiance to the values the Canadian flag represents.Many of those who made it home, did so with arms and legs blown off, loss of hearing and sight, and tremendous psychological wounds.Yet with all their infirmities, in a heartbeat these warriors could round up — gently and peacefully, of course — that witch screaming “death to Canada” and her terrorist partners who threaten our safety and burn our flag. If only.But then the Liberals and rabid anti-Canadian antisemites infecting the NDP would lose their minds and rush to protect the radicals by going after patriotic Canadians. Just like they did when they hammered us with the War Measures [Emergencies] Act.There’s another solution we can hope Poilievre would seriously ponder if (when) he’s elected Canada’s next prime minister.Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said that if (when) he’s back in the Oval Office he’ll push for a one-year jail sentence and deportation of anti-Israel protesters who burned the American flag.Our Maple Leaf needs that kind of protection.Not just from extreme radicals (terrorists) who have imported hatred and aim to turn Canadian streets into war zones.But also from special interest groups who want to push their flags where they don’t belong.The embattled Dauphin-based Mountain View School Division is under fierce attack because trustees voted to only display the Canadian flag, provincial flag, and school flag on school sites.A sexual minorities group, pushing to have the Pride flag hoisted alongside, is crying hatred, an attack on their rights, etc.Its common sense. It’s respect for the Canadian flag. Sexual preferences that Pride flag represents don’t deserve equal treatment to the Canadian flag — a product of blood, sweat and sacrifice.Good Canadians must step up en masse to protect it and expunge radicals. Or more than the flag will be burning. Because that’s what they do.Our Canadian flag first and always.