SLOBODIAN: Burn our beautiful Canadian flag? Get out!

Some people just don't deserve to live here
Demonstrators burning Canadian flags
Demonstrators burning Canadian flagsPhoto by Jarryd Jaeger, Western Standard
Pro-Hamas Protest
Death to Canada, death to the United States, death to Israel
Feeble Canadian politicians do nothing

