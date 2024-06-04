SLOBODIAN: Busted, self-pitying Fauci still remorseless, arrogant, deceptive

Vaccine pusher Anthony Fauci disdainfully dismissed concerns raised early on about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 jabs as “ideological bulls***t.”The tools he used to force compliance on various mandates were fear and as it turns out, cool and calculated — deadly — deception.People lost jobs and businesses. But during the ‘pandemic,’ the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) that Fauci headed — and its 260 scientists — received $710 million in royalties from companies, including pharmaceuticals. Fauci denied he received a penny of that. If that’s so, if he’s so ethical and noble, why did he allow his employees to rake in the potentially compromising cash?Meanwhile, Fauci ruthlessly targeted reputable scientists and doctors in the trenches who raised alarm bells. From his NIAID perch the narcissist declared he was the science in a November 2021 Face the Nation interview that makes one’s skin crawl considering what is now known.However, it was his ‘science’ — on vaccines and baseless mandates — that was loaded with BS, according to evidence presented to a congressional committee investigating the US response to COVID-19.Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam followed Fauci’s lead on the vaccines, masks, social distancing, school, business and church closures that needlessly caused immeasurable suffering, discomfort, isolation and even despairing suicides.When will Tam be hauled before a committee legitimately seeking the whole truth and nothing but the truth? Never, if Trudeau’s Liberal government remains in power.Mainstream media fawned over Fauci, feeding that insatiable ego, never questioning his conflicting claims. During a global crisis Fauci always found time to be interviewed and photographed.And, to make secret calls and send a flurry of damning emails he thought would never be made public. The congressional committee has access to 45,000 emails that show there was panic, schemes to hide information, concern about it being discovered that US money funded gain-of-function research at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (believed to be the source of COVID-19,) and plots to persuade dissenting experts to keep their mouths shut. While people suffered. Through it all, Fauci was untouchable. How times change.Photos taken Monday of a nervous, yet arrogantly defiant Fauci who faced not-so-fawning Republican members of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus weren’t so flattering..If the wish of Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is granted — backed by a growing, incensed army demanding he face justice — the next photo of Fauci will be a mugshot. That would be the finest photo of him yet.Green, who hammered him, wants him stripped of his medical license, prosecuted and jailed. “Because in my time that man does not deserve to have a license. As a matter of fact, it should be revoked and he belongs in prison,” said Greene at the hearing.We’ll never know how many lives could have been saved, or debilitating permanent vaccine injuries could have been avoided, if warnings and suggested alternative treatments would have been supported by Fauci.Instead, he relished the discomfort inflicted on people to achieve compliance: “It’s been proven that when you make it difficult for people in their lives, they lose their ideological bulls**t and they get vaccinated,” said Fauci in an October 2020 recording.Georgia GOP Congressman Rich McCormick blasted Fauci’s fear tactics.“This fear you created will continue to have ripple effects over generations to come and you have already seen its effects in education and the economy and everything else,” said McCormick.McCormick, who worked as an ER doctor during the pandemic, was only one of many doctors whose medical licenses were threatened when they tried to speak up to protect the public.He said people suffered because doctors like him were pushed aside and “public health officials and politicians told my patients what treatment options were best for them.”Meanwhile, Fauci kept pushing experimental vaccines now widely believed to be harmful. AstraZeneca withdrew its vaccine worldwide.“When you get vaccinated, you not only protect your own health and that of the family, but also you contribute to the community health by preventing the spread of the virus throughout the community,” he said in May 2021 — and kept repeating that message.Fauci indignantly denied time and again that there was any conflict between COVID-19 policymakers and royalties paid privately. He lied. Those payments skyrocketed during COVID-19.That’s not all Fauci must answer for.It’s well-known that Fauci flip-flopped on uncomfortable masks that we now know offered no protection from the virus. But as masked children breathed in germs trapped in the masks, he never reversed the mandate he called for as “an extra step of caution.”“There was no study that did masks on kids,” he finally admitted to the committee.The six-foot social distancing rule that kept everyone apart and got terrified people scrapping? Made up. No scientific basis, he admitted.“It sort of just appeared. I don’t recall,” he told the committee. “When I say it was not based in science, I meant a prospective clinical trial to determine whether six-foot was better than three- was better than 10.”In typical Fauci fashion he blamed someone else. It was the Center for Disease Control and Protection’s decision.And no, he didn’t interfere in research about COVID-19’s origins or try to silence scientists discussing WIV lab leak. He lied. Republicans have emails proving otherwise.The grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), he also oversaw, that funded gain-of-function research at the WIV had nothing to do with the creation of that virus, he said.In fact, he still thinks, contrary to multitudes of experts, that data shows it resulted from a “natural occurrence from an animal reservoir.”Did he hide stuff on his private Gmail account like recent revelations proving his colleague Dr. David Morens did to avoid public scrutiny and Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests? Never!In fact, the weasel denied knowing anything of Morens’ actions, denounced such behaviour and downplayed his relationship with his colleague and advisor of 20 years. He threw him under the bus to save his own skin.Fauci is loyal to Fauci.According to a Fox News Business report, the pandemic cost the US economy $14 trillion, 200,000 small businesses went under and learning losses could cost students worldwide $17 trillion in lifetime earnings.But, facing the committee, Fauci fretted over Fauci’s suffering. A leading question from a committee Democrat asked him to share the pain he’s endured over alleged death threats.“Emails, texts, letters of myself, my wife. My three daughters,” said Fauci, his voice quivering a tad for effect.Nope, nothing about the suffering of the multitudes.When asked if Fauci’s testimony led him to believe politicians and health officials learned from their mistakes, McCormick said “not one iota.”“It just worries me more because the government never ceases to miss a chance to grab more power. Whether it be pandemic or climate change or whatever they think is important, they will use it to overtax us, overregulate us and take control of our lives.”“That's what we should be learning from this hearing if nothing else, that we should never let a government use any excuse, no matter how scary, no matter how fearful they try to make it to take away our freedoms.”“And we had to be very careful because that's what governments do. They use any chance they can to become more powerful.”And cold-hearted idiots like Fauci will always aid and abet.As great as that mugshot would be, it’ll never make up for the damage Fauci inflicted. But he’ll get a taste of the fear and forced to abide a social distancing mandate in a six-by-six cell for a very long time.