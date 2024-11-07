Opinion

SLOBODIAN: CAF bans Remembrance Day prayer — again

DND inclusiveness policy seems the opposite
No prayer, or religious symbols will be allowed at military Remembrance Day functions this year, by order of the Department of National Defence.
No prayer, or religious symbols will be allowed at military Remembrance Day functions this year, by order of the Department of National Defence. AI/CANVA generated illustration
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Remembrance Day prayer ban again
No mention of God permitted at ceremonies
Department of National Defence inclusiveness policy

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news