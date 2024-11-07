SLOBODIAN: CAF bans Remembrance Day prayer — again

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) has resumed its full throttle attack on religious freedom.But there’ll be a day of reckoning — like what occurred south of the border in Tuesday’s US election — for ideologues pushing God and freedom out of the picture, warned a military chaplain.Following what the chaplain called a strategic “tactical pause,” an ambush was launched in time for Remembrance Day — a day to honour veterans who are being grievously disrespected.No prayer, no religious symbols will be allowed at military functions — “ceremony/parade/gathering addresses.” Reading passages from the Bible, Torah or Koran is forbidden. Chaplains may not wear or display a Christian cross, a Jewish star of David, or Muslim crescent. Chaplain scarves “may cause discomfort or traumatic feelings.” Words must be carefully chosen to “employ a language mindful of the Gender Based Analysis (GBA+) principles.”Yup, tiptoe around the sensitive feelings of the easily offended. But go ahead, boldly offend God.Chaplains — mandated to attend ceremonies — who dare to openly honour their higher powers and the wishes of believers they serve face disciplinary action including having their mandates stripped.Chaplains who want to bellow worship praise to trees, sun gods, woke whatever, and offer vague inspirational ramblings? Their careers are safe in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Canada.This dishonest “inclusive” mandate excludes God, many faiths and spits in the faces of believers and on the graves of all who bled and died to protect religious freedom.Déjà vu? Indeed. The CAF was shamed into backing down from the tyrannical directive it’s top spiritual leader issued last year after an outcry and severe backlash.But chaplains were advised the leaked directive issued by Chaplain General Brig.-Gen. Guy Belisle still stands, according to emails obtained by the Western Standard.“Last year there was flexibility which is not present this year… the directive that was released on 11 October 23 is still in effect,” reads an email sent this week to numerous recipients.The identity of senders will remain anonymous to protect sources. Freedom of speech is also risky in Trudeau’s Canada.“I would just remind your team that the published Directive from 11 Oct 23 is still in effect as per this GC update. This update also supersedes any direction that was given following the Spiritual Reflection guidance which allowed some flexibility during the period in late 2023,” wrote another CAF member.“As a reminder to the team that if military members are mandated or expected to attend an event, we can presume that they represent a diversity of beliefs, including none. Chaplains should take the time to reflect on the meaning and purpose of the event and speak words of hope, encouragement, and remembrance to the benefit of all.” All?Last year, the CAF reversed course on the ban following objections from Canadians, spiritual leaders, the Royal Canadian Legion and Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre.Warnings that it might only be a temporary reprieve proved valid.“What the ChapGen did, in the military we call it a tactical pause,” one chaplain told the Western Standard.“That’s what they’ve been doing, implementing the tactical pause, and then reattacking hoping people have absorbed it, that the shock has been lifted. Then they're just going to march ahead and steamroll Canadians, steamroll their own chaplains, hope that it dies down, and then reattack.”Chaplains were told they’ll have an opportunity to express their opinions at meetings. No meetings are scheduled before Remembrance Day.“They said ‘We're going to slide it in, but we're going to give you an opportunity to express yourself at our next meeting.’ How do you think that's gonna go? Who the hell do you think is gonna say anything under those conditions. Do you see the sleight of hand?”“The reality is anyone who expresses themselves is going to be labeled as a dissenter and targeted. It’s disingenuous to say you can speak freely … Not in the military. That's not how it works.”Some chaplains who “drank the Kool-aide” will follow the directive to be “sensitive and inclusive.”“But others who are more grounded in their faith traditions are stewing and angry about it. But guess what? The military is a very hierarchical system. They know that there are going to be major career implications.”“So, this is horrible for moral chaplains that are agonizing over this and reconsidering if they want to be in the military or not.”Weak, woke leadership worshipping at the altar of Trudeau and their lofty positions abandoned chaplains and ordered chaplains to send the directives.“You should know that if the divisional chaplains are communicating important information its coming from the chaplain general's office and the chaplain general's office is getting direction from Ottawa. They’re just a messenger of the chaplain general. The chaplain general is just a messenger of the PMO.”Based on her silence, Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan who was appointed Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) in July, is either too woke or too weak to fight for the rights of all chaplains under her command, and in turn, those of Canadians.“What they're doing is overriding the overwhelming voice of the people.”“Didn't we just see what happened south of the border when the people’s messages were ignored time and time again by their representatives? When they tried to push ideology on the will of the people, the people overwhelmingly rejected it.”Americans rejected the woke, anti-freedom agenda of far left woke Marxist Kamala Harris and the Democrat party. They opted for the God and family message of president-elect Donald Trump — freedom and respect.But “tone deaf” Ottawa didn’t get the message and continues its attack on traditional Canadian values.“We have a big awakening coming in Canada and the polls are reflecting it. The people are expressing it more and more and more. People are waking up to this.”“I'm just connecting this to the disconnect of what happens when there’s an ideology imposed over the organic sensibilities of not just the chaplains, but the Canadian people and the veterans.”“The veterans aren't being consulted about this. Who is Remembrance Day for? It’s for all the military members. However, in particular for those who have gone before and died.”“This is a breach of the covenant. ‘You went to battle to defend a way of life, to defend your values.’ Those values are just being steamrolled in the name of this ideology.”Only scarves bearing the Royal Canadian Chaplain Services (RCCS) crest may be worn to “demonstrate our commitment to state religious neutrality.”That’s comrade talk. The crest is now a stained symbol of oppression, like the old hammer & sickle emblem of anti-religious policies enforced by the old Soviet state.The woke approach to worship is outlined in the Chaplain General Direction on Chaplain's Spiritual Reflection in Public Settings. It “supersedes” the 2013 public prayer at military ceremonies directive.“A fundamental underpinning of a military force is to reflect upon its collective history, and upon the sacrifices of members and their families,” it reads.It notes public prayer was featured at ceremonies and public functions to commemorate the Battle of the Atlantic, the Battle of Britain, Remembrance Day, etc.Brave blood was spilled in those, and many other battles fought to preserve our freedom to openly pray and worship.The red poppy worn on Remembrance Day is a reminder of immense sacrifice. But these people are hellbent on firing torpedoes at what it represents — and putting chains of those desiring to deliver and hear God’s word.Might be worth taking a peek at Galatians 6:7 while we anxiously wait for the next election.