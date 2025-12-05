SLOBODIAN: Calgary pastor jailed for refusing ‘forced apology’ in drag storytime dispute

So, Calgary street pastor Derek Reimer landed behind bars again Wednesday, facing a possible two years in prison.He’d be a free man if only he had lied and said he was sorry for offending a librarian during a brief encounter in early 2023. That was when he showed up at Saddletowne Public Library to protest drag queens reading stories to children there.The sorry (but not really sorry) ruse can work like a charm. The convicted, many of them repeat offenders who commit serious crimes, know expressing remorse gets a lesser sentence or sometimes no sentence at all.However, the Mission 7 Ministries preacher refused to comply with a controversial court order to submit a written apology. .WATCH: Calgary pastor arrested after refusing to apologize to librarian.For what?Reimer called the Reading With Royalty drag queen story hour for children a “pervert grooming session.” He posted a video of the 90-second encounter at the library, identified manager Shannon Slator, and provided a number to call her to object to the library hosting drag events.Reimer was eventually convicted of criminally harassing Slater, sentenced to 12 months in house arrest which expires on December 23, two years of probation, and numerous conditions..One condition imposed by Calgary Justice Karen Molle was that Reimer had to submit a written apology to Slater by November 28. So why not pen a quick note expressing faux remorse and stay out of jail?“I said to the judge that in good conscience, I cannot apologize. It’s a violation of my freedom of conscience but also my freedom of religion because of my deeply held religious views,” said Reimer when we spoke shortly before his arrest.“This is totally about protecting children. That’s why I went there. No apologies.” .LETTERS: Honour Steven Guilbeault.He was calmly waiting for the arrest warrant to be issued. His probation officer told him because he breached Molle’s condition, “the cops will come and get you when they have time.”Reimer’s 13-month-old son could be heard making happy squealing sounds while held in daddy’s arms as we spoke on the phone.Wednesday afternoon, that same little one could be heard crying as four uniformed policemen stood around Daddy as one handcuffed him. The policemen treated Reimer respectfully. Nonetheless, they arrested him and took him away..How do you explain to a child why this happened when it’s hard to make sense of this madness?How exactly do children benefit from men pretending to be women reading them stories with questionable content? The outlandish and often suggestive costumes, big wigs, fake eyelashes, heels, and hideous makeup mock females. Are library readings different from other raunchy drag performances where ‘performers’ gyrate and let kids slip bills into their clothing?.HANNAFORD: MAID expansion rolls on, no matter how Health Canada spins it.What do drag queens get out of having children as a captive audience? What messages do they impress upon them?Why is it OK for drag queens to say whatever they want to children? But those who say they’re not the best role models and object to them influencing children are deemed hateful, dangerous, and silenced?Reimer’s opposition to drag performers and all who champion them is driven by conviction, not hate. “We can love them, but you don’t tolerate sin.”If it’s so wholesome, why can’t we know who in libraries, schools, or wherever organizes and promotes these events? Shouldn’t they explain why they figure drag is acceptable kiddie entertainment?.And why are forces fighting to normalize this abnormal behaviour protected by the courts?When Reimer was asked to leave the library, he did peacefully. According to court transcripts, Slater described Reimer’s demeanor as “calm.” Only one or two calls came in from the public. But Slater testified she suffered anxiety and fear.So, Molle decided Reimer caused Slater to reasonably fear for her safety and hammered him.She found him guilty of criminal harassment and four counts of breaching bail conditions. On November 27, 2024, Molle handed Reimer a $500 fine, 12 months of house arrest, and two years of probation. Numerous conditions included being ordered to take an anger management course, complete 100 hours of community service work, being banned from being closer than 300 metres of libraries on drag reading days, and of course, that apology letter. .EDITORIAL: BC Conservatives must unite or watch the socialist BC NDP hold power.Reimer, 39, remains unrepentant for upholding his religious principles and prioritizing divine instruction over the rulings of Molle, who walked out on him on November 25 as he represented himself in court when applying for a variation of his conditions.Is scurrying away conduct becoming of a judge? Many in the gallery didn’t think so and remained seated when the clerk ordered them to rise for Molle.Molle dismissed Reimer’s submissions about religious freedom and liberty of conscience rights under the Charter as “irrelevant” to his application..Reimer maintains his freedom of expression is a fundamental right under the Charter and that being forced to apologize amounts to compelled speech.Reimer has been ticketed and arrested numerous times going back 58 months, including for attending a church service outside the Calgary courthouse. Prior to this latest arrest, he spent a total of 105 days in jail.He was under bail conditions from another case when he went into the Saddletowne library..TDF to defend Pastor Reimer against being ticketed for praying at Calgary city hall.Preacher Derek Reimer will refuse to apologize to a librarian he was convicted of harassing.Crown pushes for 12-month sentence for Calgary pastor Derek Reimer .Derek Reimer to remain in jail after third arrest.People apologetically grovel when the furious woke mob employs its shut-up strategy and charges them with pitchforks because they dared express beliefs contrary to theirs.Even church folk are timid. Reimer’s church abandoned him, although relationships have since been mended..“Our church kicked us out because of this fight. This fight was too political.” Christians and non-Christians who disagree with exposing children to sexual content in any form are “bullied into silence and tolerance.”“What’s happening is the left, they’re stomping on our Charter rights. Why do we think they should have the right to do that, to propagate that, to groom kids?”“This is so outrageous to me how even Christians just accept that as normal. We’re here to bring God’s word to a lost and dying world, not to be a part of and assimilate into that culture that’s anti-God.”.AUBUT: How Canada broke its own economy.Is it that Reimer’s so dangerous or that people just don’t like what he says, therefore punished?What’s the point of that apology letter? To force Reimer to submit to the court that shows no respect for his right to free speech and beliefs.He’s proven he’ll get on his knees for God, but not the courts. Pursuing a pastor who hurts feelings ties up already stretched court and police resources. To what end? It sure sends a message to others.