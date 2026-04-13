Opinion

SLOBODIAN: Can Jason Kenney lead the fight against Alberta independence — or is it just Kenney’s attempted political comeback?

His harsh rhetoric, contradictory comments, and spotlight-grabbing podcast appearance raise a bigger question: federalist crusader or comeback act?
Jason Kenney
Jason Kenney Image courtesy of CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Jason Kenney
Opinion
Western
Western Independence
Opinion Column

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news