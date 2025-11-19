SLOBODIAN: Canada’s secret pipeline to late-term abortions in US

Women in Canada seeking late-term abortions are regularly referred by “most of the provinces” to profit-driven abortion clinics in the United States. Taxpayers foot the bill in a thriving industry where it’s easy to kill babies in the womb, but not cheap.This was the latest disturbing revelation in a series of undercover videos by RightNow, a pro-life political organization.Executive director Alissa Golob, when 22 weeks pregnant, went undercover in 2023 to see if it’s possible to get late-term abortions. .OLDCORN: Carney’s budget squeaks through thanks to May’s fantasy climate deal.Canada has no legal restrictions on abortion. Government websites state late-term abortions are rare emergency procedures. Her investigation revealed Canadians are being boldly lied to.Staff at hospitals and clinics in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver said healthy women can get late-term abortions on demand in Canada and south of the border. In the third video released Wednesday, a worker at the BC Women’s Hospital said Canadian women have the “option” of getting abortions in the US.“So, most of the provinces have an arrangement where people can get, cause its considered essential healthcare, so people can get essential healthcare in the States. And the medical care itself may be covered by the province,” she said..Golob asked about travel expenses.“Travel and accommodations, you can request funding from, like, the National Abortion Federation. So, it’s not, it’s … we always want to try and get you something,” said the worker, laughing.Workers at all facilities were glib about late-term abortions.“During this time of strained relations between Canada and the United States, and at a time of fiscal and economic hardship across the country, the BC Women's Hospital has confirmed that the Canadian government is paying for late-term abortions in the United States, at the cost of Canadian taxpayers,” said RightNow’s President Scott Hayward..MORGAN: Rename Fort Calgary to Fort Calgary.“On top of that, according to the Canada Revenue Agency, the National Abortion Federation, now operating as Abortion Care Canada, has received over $2 million in federal taxpayer money in the last five years.”“I am sure Canadians would like to know how much of this money has been used to fund the travel and accommodations of Canadian women who are being sent to a different country to get taxpayer funded abortions at for-profit abortion clinics.”Women needn’t say why they want an abortion. Workers cited non-medical reasons as legitimate, including the inconvenience of having a baby.Late-term abortions are defined as after five months of pregnancy and only “might” be impossible in the nineth month. .Canadians are misled about the number of abortions performed. Late-term abortions are documented as still-births..Abortion workers described aborted babies as “things brought out” and “evacuations.” They aren’t “life.”RightNow featured a premature 23-week-old baby responding to caressing fingers. That baby is younger than aborted babies not considered life by pro-abortion ghouls..SLOBODIAN: Undercover video shows scourge of late-term abortions.Thirty BC locations offer abortion services. At the Vancouver hospital, Golob was assured abortion at any stage is available..“Any pregnancy that happens, whether it’s planned, whether it’s unplanned, abortion’s always a possible outcome,” said a worker.At the hospital, “dilation and evacuation” procedural abortions are “available up to 24 weeks and six days” (six months).It’s a busy place trying to accommodate phantom medical emergencies. “I do know that this week is full and the next week is full. So, in terms of this particular procedure, having it here in Canada or in Western Canada, this is probably, like, the last three days,” she told Golob..BERNARDO: Carney cooking NATO’s books with a fantasy army of paper-pushers.“That doesn’t mean that people still don’t have abortion options. People have the option of having a termination with an induction abortion, they call it, so that means they actually induce labour in the body … And people can, can have that choice and there’s a longer time frame for that option.”The convenient option is available in certain US clinics, she said.“So, the closest to us here and probably to Alberta is probably going to be in Seattle. So, in Washington, just from here it’s a couple of hours drive down. Um, so that’s the place that ideally you try to coordinate with people cause its close. And it usually involves being there for three or so days.”“So, Seattle’s the closest. Um, Colorado is another place that it can all be done.”.Golob asked if “body parts” are seen when babies are aborted. The rambling answer was stunning.“I would say that probably the doctor can. So, at 24-ish almost weeks, it’s not like, sometimes people think it’s a whole baby that’s just smaller and smaller and perfect but smaller and just gets bigger. It’s not exactly like that but I would say there’s more shapes that we would res … that would resemble like human or clearly be like a human shape so we would say at this time.”The worker said “60% of unplanned pregnancies do not go forward.”“They do end in abortion because people are like ‘It’s not the right time. I’m not ready. Life has been so uncertain these last years … or I have health concerns. I already have kids.’ Just any, I mean any, reason you can think of, but there doesn’t have to be a reason. It could be ‘I don’t want to be pregnant right now.’”She said a terminated pregnancy over 20 weeks is “considered a stillbirth.”.OLDCORN: Alberta’s classrooms are becoming English language camps.“It's also alarming that the abortion clinic counsellor was defining late-term abortion in Canada as a ‘stillbirth,’ which calls into question the validity of the current statistics around late-term abortions in Canada,” said Golob. No, a woman doesn’t have to be sure about killing her baby.“Sometimes you think ‘I’ve got to know 100%’ … but actually what in life do we know 100%,” said the worker casually.Conservative MP Dr. Leslyn Lewis isn’t among the majority of weak politicians — all parties — who may personally oppose abortion but fear the voting militant pro-abortion lobby with foot soldiers embedded in clinics across Canada. “These women are left to face an incredibly difficult physical, emotional, and psychological reality alone, and in the shadow of government and medical denial. If we truly want to support women, we must begin with honesty,” wrote Lewis on X..Lewis said RightNow “confirmed what many were told isn’t happening: late-term abortions, even past 24 weeks when a baby could survive outside the womb, are performed in Canada.”“For years, politicians and medical leaders have said otherwise. But the truth matters.”At the CLSC Sainte-Catherine health centre in Montreal, Golob, then 21 weeks pregnant, was asked how certain she was. Golob said about “five” out of 10 and assured she still “has time.”Golob asked how much time.“It’s dependent on the doctor. That’s why I gotta check the doctor for next week. For next week it’s good. You have max two weeks. Otherwise, you can have an abortion, but it’s another step,” she said after looking at the schedule.After that, she’d have to go to the hospital for an induction. “And it’s just, it’s like a delivery, but with a dead fetus.”.QUESNEL: Workers' party or working government? NDP at a crossroads.Golob asked how the baby would die.“We did an injection here, before. And the next day, you come back in here to see if the fetus is dead. And after that, you go to the hospital to have the delivery. If you do it today, or this week, or next week, you don’t see anything. It’s like an abortion, a regular abortion. But we have to dilate your cervix just before, but it’s the only step more,” said the worker matter-of-factly.Then just like that — gone baby gone.RightNow is calling on the federal government to pass legislation legally restricting late-term abortion and to “stop funding it in other countries.”