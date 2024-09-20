SLOBODIAN: Canada's war on churches

The sharp increase of arson attacks on Canadian churches that started nine years ago escalated into hundreds of sites set ablaze. The shocking tally was just confirmed by Cabinet.Police reported 423 arson attacks on places of worship since 2015. That includes an undisclosed number of synagogues, temples, and mosques. Report after report of churches burned — mostly Catholic, but also Anglican and Evangelical — leave no doubt the vast majority of targets were Christian sites.Arson attacks, that prior to 2015 averaged 13 a year, soared following still unproven claims that children were tortured, abused, then killed and secretly buried in former Indian Residential School sites.So many arson crimes, yet so few arrested.The magnitude of the senseless destruction should ignite a righteous rage all the way into the prime minister’s office.But Christians don’t seem to be an equally protected group in Justin Trudeau’s government. It has, after all, trampled on their values. Remember that Trudeau said the destruction of churches was “unacceptable and wrong” but “understandable.”Is it still “understandable” hundreds of torched churches later?If worship sanctuaries of any other faith suffered such a fierce attack, at the onset it would have been rightly denounced as hate crimes and treated as such with a command to make every effort to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice. But Trudeau merely said raging infernos destroying churches was a “shame.”And the churches kept burning.The criminal acts are justified, even celebrated by some, because Christians must be made to pay for past sins that weren’t committed by them. Or anyone, according to solid historical evidence uncovered by those who cared to look for it.Not one genocidal claim has been proven.No parliamentary committee has investigated these arson crimes. It took a request by BC Conservative MP Marc Dalton for Statistics Canada police reports to expose the severe extent of them in an Inquiry Of Ministry report tabled Thursday in the Commons, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.The only positive thing about these arson attacks on churches and surrounding properties is that no one died, so no remains were found in the ashes.Just like no skeletal remains have been found on sites of former residential schools where frenzied claims of existing mass gravesites that shocked and horrified Canadians were later toned down to claims of “potential burials” to “anomalies.”There has been a suspicious resistance to grabbing shovels to get to the truth.The hoax is a lucrative cash cow. As churches burned, millions have been poured into “field work” and “locating burial sites linked to former residential schools.” The money disappeared but no evidence has been produced.In August the Liberals expanded an initial $239 million Residential Schools Missing Children Community Support Fund.The steep rise in arsons started after the $60-million Truth and Reconciliation Commission report in 2015 alleging 4,100 children died at Indian Residential Schools.A Senate Indigenous peoples report later concluded the number was unsubstantiated and didn’t align with some coroners’ reports.In 2021, police reported 90 arson attacks. That year Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation of Kamloops announced ground penetrating radar found 215 unmarked graves of children they believed were forced to attend a former residential school. The result of a $7.9-million federal grant for field work has found no remains and the claim was reduced to 200 “potential” burials.That same year St. Gregory's church built in 1910 on BC’s Osoyoos Indian Band’s reserve was burned to rubble.Chief Clarence Louie made his “contempt” of Catholicism clear in a CBC interview but condemned the arson attack.“I was upset that some rez punks did arson,” he said, alleging youth from area reserves and his own were responsible. But no one has been charged.Maybe Chief Louie was right. But with hundreds of churches set ablaze across Canada it’s hard to believe that there hasn’t been something more sinister going on than delinquent kids with matches destroying structures, many attended by First Nations members.“To burn things down is not our way. Our way is to build relationships and come together,” said Perry Bellegarde, former national chief of the Assembly of First Nations in July 2021.Trudeau has proclaimed that reconciliation is his way, going back to July 2021 when he spoke out of both sides of his mouth condemning, but sympathizing with church arsonists.“I certainly wish we could have finished the reconciliation in five or six years. We have done an awful lot as a government to set down that path of reconciliation but there is an incredible amount still to do.”Well, if he still pines for healing and reconciliation, now is a good time to start to prove it.One word from Trudeau and the shovels would start hitting the dirt to uncover the truth.Or is that too risky?If excavating proved that these claims of genocide are indeed a hoax, the Canada Trudeau rushed to condemn Canada would have been needlessly shamed and condemned internationally.First Nations Canadians — all Canadians — would have needlessly been traumatized, tormented, and grieving for murderous abuse inflicted on little children that never happened.Forensic audits to track the millions of wasted or unaccounted for dollars might be required.The supreme divider would have to stop declaring that hate, racism, and intolerance permeate the hearts of Canadians.He’d have to apologize for lowering the Canadian flag for six months — in mourning and as a reminder of ‘evil’ Canadians —for no reason.He’d have to take responsibility for hundreds of churches being burned for nothing.In light of facing the prospect of all that shame, Trudeau’s cowardly reluctance to do what a responsible leader should do and give the order to proceed excavating is “understandable.” .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. 