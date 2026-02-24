SLOBODIAN: Canada’s ‘Woke Army’ — foreign recruits, gender politics, and a hollowed-out military force

The Liberal government is on a mission to recruit foreigners to serve in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), which is facing a significant troop shortage — a consequence of years of Liberal government policies.Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government will trust foreigners with military secrets and arm them to protect Canada’s sovereignty. They’ll train while security clearances are being processed.But the Liberal government doesn’t trust law-abiding Canadian gun owners. It’s determined to confiscate their weapons through an enforced buyback scheme involving 2,500 banned so-called assault-style firearms.In this volatile, crime-riddled world, the Liberals aim to strip Canadians of the ability to defend themselves. Meanwhile, after years of Liberal negligence, cuts, and broken promises, the military doesn’t have adequate equipment or manpower to defend the home soil.No worries about the latter. Soon, a battalion likely of they/thems and she/hers will be off — to which countries is a mystery — to solicit an undisclosed number of foreigners to join the CAF, which is crippled by woke and DEI policies.They’ll dangle carrots like invitations for fast-tracked permanent residency and the assurance that male military bathrooms are well-stocked with menstrual products. Foreigners figuring the latter is a dealmaker will probably make it to the top of the list..Trudeau garners international ridicule for mandating tampons for men.Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab recently announced that the government restructured its Express Entry immigration system to fast-track foreign military recruits towards permanent residency. It’s seeking “highly skilled foreign military applicants” for numerous positions, including pilots and medical personnel. .So, the Liberals are looking for foreigners to replace highly skilled Canadians — pilots, snipers, members of all ranks — whose Charter rights were violated and careers destroyed. They were bullied, then tossed out for refusing the experimental COVID vaccines.Priority will also be given to foreign researchers, senior managers, pilots, and aircraft mechanics and inspectors to help “grow” the economy, said Diab.“We're not waiting for the right people to find us. We will go out into the world to recruit the people our country needs, to connect them with Canadian employers, and to highlight why Canada is the place, the best place in the world to build their careers and lives,” said Diab.“This new category will support our government’s commitment to strengthen our armed forces, to defend our sovereignty, and to keep Canadians safe,” she said.She assured foreigners would “be subject to the same security and all military requirements.” But a probationary period will allow them to obtain a “reliability security status upon enrolment” and start training while their security clearance and applications are processed. Why wouldn’t Canadians blindly trust the government to properly vet foreigners they’ll recruit to stand on guard for me and thee?Because it allowed foreign interference to taint the 2025 vote, and refuses to disclose which ridings were targeted. It insists that security screening of foreigners is reliable despite terrorists being let in and even granted citizenship. It lost track of 34,000 foreign fugitives ordered to leave Canada.Meanwhile, Canadian minorities and permanent residents currently show little enthusiasm to enlist in the CAF..Demoralized troops are retiring as fast as they can. Canadians, aware of the Liberals’ history of failing troops and a toxic climate, don’t want to enlist — particularly white males who are openly discriminated against by Rambo fems and vile racists.The white boys who’ve loyally carried the load were shamefully, ungratefully trashed in a CAF/DND Canadian Military Journal. It stated: “As a white settler colonial institution, the military has historically reproduced white privilege and the marginalization of racialized ‘others.’” There are 65,700 troops in the regular force and 23,500 reservists, roughly 12,500 short of the goal. A significant number of them aren’t deployable or operationally capable. That includes those who fell seriously ill or were permanently disabled by COVID vaccines.Many demoralized, struggling troops would disagree with Diab’s gushy claim that Canada’s the “best” place in the world to build careers.Woke garbage is deviously designed to knock the grit out of them. DEI priorities often cheat better-qualified members out of promotions.Veterans are denied benefits they earned serving Canada. When not ignored, they’re treated with disdain. Some are encouraged by soulless serpents to choose medical assistance in dying (MAiD). Soldiers and their families live in squalid, cramped conditions — decaying structures, non-potable water, and non-working toilets. There’s a critical shortage of military housing and a 4,500-year waiting list. .Well, wow, the Liberals plan to build 668 new residential units and renovate 638 existing units — by 2030!Defence Minister David McGuinty refused to freeze on-base rent hikes, saying the money was needed for repairs and upkeep.Instead of sending plumbers in to fix toilets, the CAF paid some gender zealot $78,400 for a seven-month “gender equity” review of military housing. Pure garbage!.Military spent $78K on gender equity housing study as forces fail landlord audit\n\n.Even if the CAF is successful in attracting, say, a dozen foreigners, where will they live?In 2024, the CAF went on the hunt for troops labelled “extremist” because they wore ‘Make Canada Great Again’ hats. We’re supposed to believe it’ll prioritize recruiting foreigners who’ll be loyal to Canada.Several countries recruit foreigners to serve in their military, often providing them with a path to citizenship. They face huge challenges. There’s the risk of terrorists or spies infiltrating. Foreign recruits often have first allegiance to their home countries and divided loyalties. Cultural and language barriers pose problems in both training and operations..Most countries recruit from allied countries.Don’t count on our allies across the border to bolster our troops. Why would they? They’re lining up to enlist to serve under Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth in the US Department of War.All US military branches met or exceeded recruitment goals for fiscal year 2025 — the strongest recruiting performance in 15 years. Enlisting hasn’t ceased.They know Hegseth has their backs and wants them to function as patriotic soldiers, not as the woke experiments under the Biden administration.Which brings us to Canada’s DEI queen, Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Jennie Carignan.Last October, she got all emotional when she threw the military under the bus and apologized for a history of systematic racism, discrimination, and harassment that the majority of long-serving female members say they never experienced.Carignan said she’d have no tolerance for anyone who opposed the enforcement of DEI. Her message was clear. Meritocracy was retired..A mobilization plan to boost the reserves with bureaucrats was signed off on by Carignan and defence deputy minister Stefanie Beck.The idea was to boost the reserves and Supplementary reserves to a total of 400,000 and mobilize volunteers — who’d get one week of training per year — during a national or international crisis.Meanwhile, Diab’s flowery speech followed Carney's unveiling of a $500 billion defence industrial strategy to increase Canada’s “sovereign capabilities.” The Liberals masterfully make big defence announcements, then fail to follow through. Time will tell.Carney said he intends to reduce reliance on the US. He shook his little globalist fist at President Donald Trump.Last January in Beijing, Carney said a new strategic partnership between China and Canada could usher the two nations into the new world order. Hold on. National sovereignty capabilities undermine the new world order plan.It’ll be interesting to learn which foreigners the Liberals bring in to join the CAF.